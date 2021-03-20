Brandon Boston says Kentucky provided foundation for his next step, the NBA

Brandon Boston announced Saturday that he will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility.

“It was an honor for me to play for the Big Blue Nation this season and to suit up for one of the best coaches in the country,” the Kentucky freshman said in a statement released by the school. “I want to thank Coach Cal, the staff, and my teammates for pushing me day in and day out to be the best player I could be. … I’m disappointed in the results because we really wanted to win for the best fans in the country.”

Boston is the third player from this season’s UK roster to declare for the NBA Draft.

Freshman Isaiah Jackson declared on Wednesday, but he has left the option open to return to school. Freshman Terrence Clarke declared on Friday and, like Boston, is forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility with an intent to remain in the draft.

“I want to thank my family, friends and my brothers for life for always supporting me,” Boston said. “That support, along with my experience at Kentucky, has given me the confidence to take this next step. Being a professional basketball player has been my dream for as long as I can remember. I’m excited for this opportunity and I know that I will have the foundation to handle anything that comes my way because of my time as a Wildcat.”

Boston made 24 starts in 25 appearances for the Wildcats this season. He averaged a team-high-tying 11.5 points per game and his 4.5 rebounds per outing led the guards.

“I am proud of the growth and development Brandon underwent this season,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Brandon would be the first to tell you this season wasn’t easy. It was tough and filled with challenges. But what impressed me with him is how he handled any adversity thrown his way like a professional would — with maturity and with a work ethic that some of our best guys in that league have had.”

Boston reached double figures for scoring in a team-high 17 games and had a pair of 20-point performances. Boston made strides from long range as the season progressed, making 23 threes over the final 12 games.

Clarke’s brief and rocky ride at UK came to an end with his announcement Friday night.

Clarke suffered an ankle injury in December and appeared in only eight games for the Wildcats, six of which he started. Clarke averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game. He was injured Dec. 19 in a loss to North Carolina, played 16 scoreless minutes in a loss to Louisville a week later and did not appear again until Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference Tournament game against Mississippi State. Clarke came off the bench to contribute two points and three assists in nine minutes as Kentucky’s season ended in a 74-73 defeat.

“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine,” Clarke said in a UK news release Friday night. “Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted. … BBN, I hope to make you all proud as a I pursue my dreams.”

The 6-foot-7 Clarke is projected as the ninth pick of the second round in a compilation of 2021 mock drafts created by HoopsHype.com. The mock combines projections from ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic and several others. Before his injury, Clarke was projected to be a lottery pick in the first round.

Boston was slotted at 21st and Jackson 28th in the HoopsHype.com mock draft.

Under NCAA rules, players are allowed to sign with an NCAA-certified agent, submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA, participate — if invited — in the NBA Draft Combine, and still return to school. Boston and Clarke intend to sign with an agent and will not return to Kentucky.

Jackson said he would not sign with an agent, keeping open the option of playing another season of college basketball.

“This was not an easy decision for Terrence, who I admire for how he handled adversity, stuck with it and battled back to be there for his teammates in an SEC Tournament game,” Calipari said on Friday. “Terrence has unbelievable ability and upside, and my only disappointment for him is that he didn’t have a chance to build on what he started because of the leg injury. Having said that, I am confident in his ability to make a major impact in that league. He has great size, can get downhill and score the ball, create for his teammates, and can play and guard multiple positions. Terrence showed me a lot this year in how he handled the hand he was dealt and became a great teammate. Like Jarred Vanderbilt, who had a similar challenge, I really believe Terrence’s best days are ahead of him. I will be rooting like crazy for him and I know our fans will be as well.”