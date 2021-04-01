Steph Curry’s work ethic an inspiration for new Kentucky player

Kellan Grady, the graduate transfer from Davidson set to join Kentucky’s men’s basketball team, has a basketball hero with ties to his undergrad alma mater: Steph Curry.

“Steph has kind of been a role model for me and my favorite player since I was watching him when he was at Davidson starring in the NCAA Tournament,” Grady said during a teleconference Wednesday.

Curry led Davidson to the 2008 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, where the Wildcats lost to eventual national champion Kansas, 59-57. Curry became only the fourth player to score 30 or more points in each of his first four NCAA Tournament games.

“I had the privilege to actually work out with him a couple times where I was at his camp a few summers ago,” Grady said. “Beyond his amazing ability on the court, just seeing the way he is dedicated to the game and how he works is something that inspired me to work in detail and with precision when I’m trying to work on my game.

In basketball parlance, Curry’s ability to score “at all three levels” is something that Grady has tried to emulate. That’s floaters, mid-range shots and three-pointers.

Grady said he’s also tried to follow Curry’s example in doing the “little things” like coming off screens and moving without the ball.

Davidson Coach Bill McKillop chuckled when asked about Curry being a basketball hero for Grady. “It’s easy to become a big fan of Steph,” McKillop said. Curry “certainly generated that kind of enthusiasm and support for what he’d done both on and off the court.

“Kellan has replicated that concept of not just being terrific as a basketball player, but terrific as a human being, as a man, as a leader. So, you’re getting the full package.”

‘Magnificent career’

Grady scored 2,002 points for Davidson. His four-year scoring averages were remarkably consistent: 18.0 ppg, 17.3 ppg, 17.2 ppg and 17.1 ppg. So was his shooting accuracy from three-point distance: 37.2 percent, 34.1 percent, 37.2 percent and 38.2 percent.

In selling Grady on Kentucky, John Calipari cited the team’s need for better shooting.

“He certainly harped on the need for improved shooting and scoring,” Grady said of the UK coach’s pitch.

“He had a magnificent career for us,” McKillop said. “Scored 2,000 points. Was a great teammate. Was a great individual performer. Great team performer.

“Scored in a variety of ways. Did whatever we needed him to do. Handle the ball. Defended the point guard. Defended the best player on the opposing team when he had to. So I think his statistics speak pretty clearly to a magnificent career.”

When asked if that ability would translate on the Kentucky level, McKillop said, “I guess John (Calipari) feels pretty confident about it to recruit him and bring him to Kentucky.”

Why UK?

Grady cited “multiple factors” that led him to choose Kentucky. “Most notably its competitive environment,” he said.

Grady also mentioned Calipari’s “track record” of developing players for the NBA.

“From what I’ve heard, Coach Calipari really fights for you and advocates for you to those at the next level,” Grady said.

Grady also mentioned the big stage that is Kentucky and Calipari’s “belief in me that I can be an NBA player.”

UK: Friend and foe

Grady did not seem to need reminding that he once played against Kentucky. That came in a 2018 NCAA Tournament first-round game in Boise.

Then a freshman, Grady made four of 14 shots, scored 16 points, got credit for two assists and had no turnovers in 39 minutes. UK won 78-73.

“I did not envision that I’d be able to play for Kentucky four years later,” he said. “But that was an awesome experience. It was a humbling experience. . . . I struggled from the field. We didn’t quite have that exposure to length and athleticism in the Atlantic 10. We were excited for the challenge at the time. Obviously, we thought we had a chance at winning and thought we had a pretty good scouting report. . . .

“Now, I’m looking forward to being able to play for Kentucky and not lose to Kentucky.”

Sestina connection

As Kentucky’s latest grad transfer, Grady follows such players as Reid Travis and Nate Sestina in that role. He said he had not spoken to those players about their experiences playing for UK, but he has a sense for how it went for Sestina.

“My dad (Rob) actually went to Bucknell for a couple years before he went to American (University),” Grady said. “He had friends who knew Nate Sestina’s experience and said he enjoyed it.”

Academics

Grady is on track to graduate this spring with a degree in sociology.

He said he had not yet decided what field of study to pursue in graduate school.