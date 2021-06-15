‘There’s a larger following.’ Transfer seeks to use UK platform to raise social awareness.

Transfer Kellan Grady is expected to bring a lot to Kentucky’s basketball team next season: Outside shooting (as evidenced by a four-season accuracy on three-point shots of 36.6 percent). Scoring (2,002 points for Davidson). Experience (115 games and 4,119 minutes as a college player).

Grady also hopes to add to the social awareness the UK players displayed last season. In June of last year, he helped found CARE, an acronym for College Athletes for Respect and Equality.

His intention was “to raise awareness about racial injustice and to promote and create change in equality . . . ,” he said in a story posted by NBC Sports last year. “Our first call to action is community outreach with elementary schools. And the first step is to get with athletes and get them involved and on board.”

How athletes can influence children is the reason to focus on elementary schools. Coincidentally, Grady held a news conference Tuesday after participating in a basketball camp for children on campus.

Yes, Grady said, he hopes to start a CARE chapter while at Kentucky.

“Obviously, there’s a larger following and a potential to impact more kids and potentially reach more schools . . . ,” he said of the UK basketball platform. “But that’s something down the road I think we’re going to explore as basketball and camps settle down.

“Yeah, I’m excited about that opportunity to hopefully impact more people and still stress how important treating people right with a sense of equality still is.”

Social activism runs in Grady’s family.

His grandmother, Sophia Theresa Williams, led a Women’s March in South Africa in 1956 when she was 18.

His grandfather, Henry Benny Nato De Bruyn, was a member of the African National Congress, a political group co-founded by Nelson Mandela. This led to Grady’s grandfather being exiled to Zambia for seven years.

His mother, Danielle Grady, has been politically active.

“I’m incredibly proud of them and their efforts and to be their grandson,” he said. “It kind of runs in the family just fighting for justice for all people. . . . I remember my grandmother told me I was carrying on the family tradition. It meant a lot coming from her.”

Grady’s social consciousness was enhanced when he and his Davidson teammates toured the Auschwitz concentration camp on an offseason trip.

“Really puts life in perspective and makes you think twice before you want to complain or take things for granted when some people went through the hell that they went through,” Grady said.

Increased scrutiny

The increased scrutiny that comes with playing for Kentucky will not be a surprise, Grady said.

“I was prepared to some degree at Davidson, having a solid career there and being on some pro radars,” he said. “But I’m well aware it’s nothing compared to what I can expect here, and what’s going to be expected of me.”

When asked what he thought was expected, Grady mentioned shooting, scoring, defending and, if necessary, play point guard.

“Also to bring my experience,” he said. “To try to help facilitate that leadership role within this team. And just be a positive voice and a positive guy in the locker room.”

Shooting decline

Grady made only 67.6 percent of his free throws last season. That was the worst percentage of his four seasons for Davidson.

“I feel if I knew the exact answer, it wouldn’t have dropped off,” he said. “. . . My dad told me with four or five games left in the year to take an extra second and take a breath before you shoot.”

Grady made 14 of 15 free throws in Davidson’s final four games.

“Which shows you how bad I was doing before that,” he said with a smile. “Sometimes that can happen, and it can play mind games with you. . . . But I’m a good free-throw shooter. I’m confident of that. I won’t shoot the percentage I shot last year this year.”

Fewer minutes

Grady averaged 35.7 minutes per game in his Davidson career. In John Calipari’s 12 seasons as UK coach, only two players have averaged that many minutes in a season: Tyler Ulis (36.8 mpg in 2015-16) and Brandon Knight (35.9 mpg in 2010-11).

When asked about the possibility of fewer minutes, Grady said, “I think that’s something that won’t faze me too much. I hope I can be on the court as much as I can be. At Davidson, we had a shorter rotation. . . . I want to win at the end of the day. However, I can help attain that goal every night is what I’m most focused on. Not how many minutes per game I’m playing.”

NIL

With the NCAA expected to soon allow players to profit off name, image and likeness, Grady was asked about money-making opportunities.

“We have been briefed on it,” he said. “We have had conversations about it. I think it’s important for players to be able to monetize their experience, especially at a place like Kentucky. . . .

“I don’t have anything concrete as far as my plans on how to exactly do that. But I’m excited about the opportunity for it. I think the whole team is.”