Kentucky’s SEC basketball opponents add another layer to already tough schedule

Based on the final NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings from last season, Wednesday bolstered the thought that Kentucky rebounding from a losing record will not be easy next season.

The Southeastern Conference announced its teams’ league basketball opponents for 2021-22. Kentucky will play home-and-home against four of the top five SEC teams in the final NET: No. 8 (and defending league champion) Alabama, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 25 LSU and No. 34 Florida.

Plus, Kentucky will play the team with the second-best NET, No. 14 Arkansas, on the road.

UK’s fifth home-and-home opponent will be Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats will play four opponents once in Rupp Arena: Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss.

In addition to Arkansas, UK will play Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M once in road games.

In terms of driving miles, Kentucky fans will have to make the four longest trips in league play: 974 miles to Texas A&M, 801 miles to LSU, 713 miles to Florida and 680 miles to Arkansas.

Dates, tip-off times and what network will televise each game will be announced at a later date, the SEC said.

Earlier this year, Kentucky announced five non-conference opponents for the 2021-22 season.

UK will play Duke on Nov. 9 in Madison Square Garden, at Michigan on Dec. 4, against Notre Dame on Dec. 11 at a site to be announced later, Ohio State on Dec. 18 in Las Vegas and at Kansas on Jan. 29.

Three of those opponents had a final NET rating last season in the top 20: No. 3 Michigan, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 17 Kansas.

Kentucky will look to rebound from a 9-16 record last season (only the program’s second losing record since 1926-27) with arguably the most experienced team in John Calipari’s 13 seasons as coach.

The roster includes five returning players (Keion Brooks, Davion Mintz, Jacob Toppin, Dontaie Allen and Lance Ware) plus four transfers (CJ Fredrick, Kellan Grady, Sahvir Wheeler and Oscar Tshiebwe).

Those players have amassed 13,385 minutes of college experience, 5,203 points, 1,917 rebounds, 1,132 assists and 543 made three-point shots.

UK also added three freshmen (Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins and TyTy Washington).

Kentucky was ranked No. 8 in this week’s latest release of ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, the highest of any SEC team. Arkansas was No. 13, Alabama No. 15, Tennessee No. 17 and Auburn No. 21. In non-league play, UK will face No. 2 Kansas, No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Duke and No. 18 Ohio State.

Season-ticket renewals will begin in early August, UK announced. Season-ticket holders from the last two seasons will receive information on renewals via email.

Fans interested in becoming season-ticket holders should register online to be part of a lottery, UK said.

UK’s SEC opponents

Kentucky’s league foes for 2021-22 (dates and times to be announced later):

Home games: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt.

Road games: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.

UK’s non-conference schedule

Games announced so far for the 2021-22 season, with more to come:

Nov. 9: Duke-1

Dec. 4: At Michigan

Dec. 11: Notre Dame-x

Dec. 18: Ohio State-2

Jan. 29: At Kansas-3

1-Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; 2-CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; 3-Big 12/SEC Challenge. x-Location to be announced.