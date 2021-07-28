Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Big change in Keyonte George’s recruitment?

Keyonte George flies in for a dunk on the Adidas circuit in July. Adidas

Perhaps Keyonte George won’t end up at Texas after all?

George — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Lewisville, Texas — will announce his college decision Aug. 8, and the home-state Longhorns have been considered the heavy favorites for months. Yet, immediately after George revealed his announcement date earlier this week, buzz in recruiting circles grew that Baylor might be on even terms with Texas. On Wednesday morning, 247Sports analyst Travis Branham logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Bears on George’s page. His 247Sports colleague, Brandon Jenkins, also wrote Wednesday that this recruitment is closer than previously expected.

What’s clear is that George — considered the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2022 class — won’t be picking Kentucky, which is the only one of his five finalists that didn’t get an official visit this summer. UK already has a commitment from five-star point guard Skyy Clark, and the Cats are also expected to add five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and seem well-positioned to add either Cason Wallace or Nick Smith Jr., a pair of five-star combo guards.

Top UK basketball recruiting links:

UK target Shaedon Sharpe cuts his list to 10; Wildcats are big favorites

Reed Sheppard reflects on his summer, UK offer, and what comes next

In-state star George Washington III talks about the schools on his list

Anthony Black continues stellar play, though UK seemingly not an option

Caleb Foster is certainly a point guard to keep an eye on in the 2023 class

More recruiting links: Keyonte George sets a date; Skyy Clark recovering