Though drafted earlier, Brandon Boston advised to play follow the leader

The Clippers’ Brandon Boston Jr., left, drove the ball against the Trail Blazers’ Trendon Watford during the first half of an NBA summer league in Las Vegas on Aug. 10. AP

In this year’s NBA Draft, former Kentucky player Brandon Boston Jr. was the 51st pick. The next player chosen was Luka Garza of Iowa.

Huh?

“One was the National Player of the Year,” ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla said of Garza. “The other was an average player on a below-average team.”

Questions about Garza’s athleticism are cited to explain his relatively modest position in the draft.

As for Boston, Fraschilla suggested that going forward the ex-Cat would be wise to follow the example set by Garza. The ESPN analyst applauded Garza’s determination to improve.

“A kid who religiously and fanatically worked on his craft for four years …,” Fraschilla said. “Turned himself into a great college basketball player (and) who’s now trying to prove to people that he can turn himself into an NBA player.”

Garza’s work ethic allowed him to evolve as a player: From a big man whose contributions at Iowa were based on presence around the basket to someone who better fits the outside-first model favored by the NBA these days. “BJ Boston, in a different way, has to evolve as well,” Fraschilla said. “His offensive skill level has to catch up to his athleticism. … He can’t be the player he was in high school and dominate people physically because he wasn’t able to do it at Kentucky.

“Now he has to evolve his game.”

Boston must improve as a shooter and playmaker, the ESPN analyst said.

Garza averaged 24.1 points and made 44 percent of his three-point shots as a senior for Iowa. Boston averaged 11.5 points and made 30 percent of his three-point shots for UK.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This pattern continued in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Garza averaged more points, shot more accurately (overall, from three-point distance and the free throw line) while also having a better assist-to-turnover ratio. He was named to the all-Summer League second team.

Fraschilla saw Boston’s pro career likely to begin in the G League. “The relentless effort and passion to get better that Luka Garza has” is the path Boston should follow to the NBA, he said.

“What BJ Boston can learn from Luka Garza or LeBron James is it doesn’t matter what you’re gifted with. You have to have a passion to improve and work on your game and work on your weaknesses. That’s his journey right now. I’m hoping he understands that.”

Garza makes history

In the 61-year history of The Associated Press naming a National Player of the Year, only three recipients did not go on to become first-round picks in a NBA Draft. The third came this year when Luka Garza of Iowa was the 52nd player selected.

The other two second-rounders among the AP’s players of the year were Jalen Brunson of Villanova (the 33rd pick in 2018) and Frank Mason III of Kansas (the 34th pick in 2017).

Only two other winners of the AP Player of the Year award were not among the first 14 picks (now known as lottery picks): Jameer Nelson of Saint Joseph’s (20th pick in 2004) and David West of Xavier (18th pick in 2003).

Before this year’s NBA Draft, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas projected Garza as a probable second-round pick.

“The problem, if you want to call it a problem, is he’s not a big-time athlete,” Bilas said. “Sort of having to defend out on the perimeter in pick-and-roll situations and get up and down the floor. I know he’s slimmed down a little bit, and he’s a little bit quicker. That’s going to be the issue. Like he’s not super explosive to play above the rim, and he’s not, like, crazy big like Nikola Jokic or something where he can say well, he’s not that quick either. But he’s super skilled.”

Commentators on telecasts of NBA summer league games noted Garza’s weight loss. Iowa listed Garza’s size as 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds. For the summer league, the Detroit Pistons listed Garza at 6-11 and 243 pounds.

“I think Luka Garza is going to play in the NBA,” Bilas said, “and I think he’s going to have a nice career.”

‘Great example’

Going into the summer league, Pistons Coach (and former UK player and assistant coach) Dwane Casey spoke of Luka Garza making a good first impression.

“He’s a competitor …,” Casey said. “He’s had no issues. He’s kicked guys’ butts.”

Casey expressed surprise at how well Garza had shot from the perimeter in early workouts.

In the summer league, Garza made 40 percent of his three-point shots (eight of 20). He also came close to averaging a double-double: 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds.

“He’s such a great kid,” Casey said. “He’s a leader. …

“He’s a great example for other young players to make sure you’re in great shape. He’s a student of the game. He gives us another 5-man who is a ball handler (and) who can (be productive) in your offense inside or out.”

Highly active

When he played for Auburn last season, Sharife Cooper could be counted upon to make something happen … for either team.

That continued at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Of the 400-plus players participating, none averaged more turnovers than Cooper’s 5.0.

And only one player averaged more assists than Cooper’s 7.3. That player was former UK guard Immanuel Quickley, who averaged 7.8 assists.

SEC presence

Sharife Cooper was not the only former SEC player to give the league a presence at the NBA summer leagues.

Former LSU player Cam Thomas was the top scorer with an average of 27.0 points per game. Ex-Cats Tyrese Maxey (26.0) and Immanuel Quickley (20.2) ranked second and 12th, respectively, in scoring.

Ex-Cats

Other former Kentucky players and their scoring averages in summer leagues:

Olivier Sarr (10.8 points per game), Isaiah Jackson (9.2), Brandon Knight (8.8), Nick Richards (6.5), Kahlil Whitney (5.0), Nate Sestina (3.3), Skal Labissiere (1.5), Reid Travis (1.3) and EJ Montgomery (0.0).

Perspective

Former NBA coach Del Harris tried to put the summer leagues in perspective.

“Sacramento won the (Las Vegas) summer league,” he said. “That means they’ll be good. No, it doesn’t.”

The summer leagues can be helpful in assessing individual players, Harris said.

Triple-digits

Alabama’s Herbert Jones, the SEC Player of the Year for 2020-21, signed a three-year contract worth $5.4 million with the New Orleans Pelicans. It is the second-largest contract ever signed by a player taken in the second round of an NBA Draft, Alabama said in a news release last week.

Jones was taken with the 35th pick. Alabama said that the highest dollar amount in a contract for a second-round pick went to Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who was taken with the 32nd pick this year.

In the news release, Alabama Coach Nate Oats said of Jones, “He does everything the right way: High character, great teammate, incredible work ethic, high IQ and so on. I could not be happier for him and his family.”

Jones contributed in multiple ways as a player for Alabama. In 129 career games (101 starts), he had 947 points, 630 rebounds, 285 assists, 167 steals and 98 blocked shots.

Incidentally, among the UK players who had triple-digit career totals in those five categories are Kenny Walker, Reggie Hanson, Tayshaun Prince and Chuck Hayes. Christian Laettner and Grant Hill did it for Duke.

Correction

A recent happy birthday wish got John Robic’s age wrong. The special assistant to the UK coach turned 58 on Aug. 10.

Happy birthday

To former Florida coach Lon Kruger. He turned 69 on Thursday. … To former Indiana standout Quinn Buckner. He turned 67 on Friday. … To Jodie Meeks. He turned 34 on Saturday. … To Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. The noted follower of Loyola basketball turned 102 on Saturday. … To Todd Tackett. He turns 42 on Sunday (today). … To former Mississippi State coach Richard Williams. He turns 76 on Sunday (today). … To UK President Eli Capilouto. He turns 72 on Sunday (today). … To PJ Washington. He turns 23 on Monday. … To Kent Hollenbeck. He turns 71 on Tuesday. … To Hall of Famer Reggie Miller. He turns 56 on Tuesday. … To Richie Farmer. He turns 52 on Wednesday.