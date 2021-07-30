Ex-Cats

NBA Draft wrap-up: League honors Clarke; Jackson, Boston both part of trades

Stage crews prepared for the start of the NBA Draft on Monday in New York.
Kentucky’s 2021 NBA Draft night included a touching tribute to Terrence Clarke, who died after a car accident shortly after the Cats’ season ended.

Shortly after Clarke was honored with a ceremonial pick, Isaiah Jackson was the first UK player officially selected. And Brandon Boston was chosen late in the second round.

