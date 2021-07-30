It was a long wait for Brandon Boston on draft night; he’s headed to the Clippers

Kentucky’s Brandon Boston (3) took a shot against Kansas’ Marcus Garrett during the second half on Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. AP

Brandon Boston had to wait until the 51st overall pick of the NBA Draft, and he’ll start his career with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Memphis Grizzlies officially made the pick for the New Orleans Pelicans, but Boston was then traded to L.A.

Boston “is going to use tonight as fuel and is going to have a great @NBA career,” UK Coach John Calipari tweeted after the pick was made. “I am sure of it, just as sure as I am that teams are going to look back and wish they would have taken him sooner. BJ has length, an ability to score that few have and a huge ceiling. … I know he is a special player.”

Boston was the second UK player selected, following Isaiah Jackson at No. 22.

The 6-foot-7 guard spent one up-and-down season in Lexington and averaged 11.5 points per game. His 4.5 rebounds per game led all of the Cats’ guards.

“I want to thank Coach Cal, the staff, and my teammates for pushing me day in and day out to be the best player I could be,” Boston said when he announced he would not be returning to UK. “I’m proud of the progress I made on the court and off it this season. I’m disappointed (a 9-16 record) in the results because we really wanted to win for the best fans in the country. …

“I’m excited for this opportunity and I know that I will have the foundation to handle anything that comes my way because of my time as a Wildcat.”

Boston scored in double figures in a team-high 17 games.

Earlier this week, UK Coach John Calipari lamented in a post on social media that the coronavirus pandemic prevented Boston’s time at UK from being all that it could be.

“My advice to @NBA teams this year: Don’t pass on (Brandon Boston). I’ve said this before about other players and I don’t think I’ve been wrong. He is the guy teams will regret passing on if they don’t select him. He is going to have a great pro career. I feel bad for all of our kids being cheated out of last summer but (Boston) probably suffered more than anyone else. The opportunity that we’ve had this summer for our kids to be coached and experience what (Kentucky basketball) is all about would have made such a difference for BJ. And I’m not making excuses but when (Boston) broke his finger, it set him back three or four months. He is really going to benefit by the consistent work he’s been able to put in the last few months.”