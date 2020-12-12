‘They will be an X factor.’ Will bench step up again when UK hosts Samford?

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will look to continue its red-hot start to the season when the Wildcats host Samford in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

The ninth-ranked Wildcats are coming off a 79-45 beatdown of Marshall during which junior guard Blair Green led the way with a career-high 17 points. Interim head coach Kyra Elzy returned to the sideline against the Thundering Herd after missing UK’s comeback win over No. 13 Indiana because of a medical issue unrelated to COVID-19.

Kentucky dominated Samford 79-49 in Lexington last season as Rhyne Howard scored a then career-high 30 points. Samford went on to a 19-13 overall record and finished in a three-way tie atop the Southern Conference standings with a 10-4 league record.

The Bulldogs have struggled out of the gate this year, dropping their fourth straight game Tuesday, 75-67, to visiting Tennessee-Martin. Samford earned its first win, 79-66, at North Alabama on Friday.

Samford (1-4) opened the season with a 15-point loss at Alabama, then fell at Auburn 66-64 when senior forward Makaila Woolard’s three-point shot at the buzzer came up short. Indiana routed Samford 71-26 in Bloomington.

Samford’s leading scorer is 5-foot-4 junior guard Andrea Cournoyer, who averages 18.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Senior wing Shauntai Battle, who is 5-foot-9, averages 15.0 points and 1.5 assists. Senior center Natalie Armstrong, Samford’s tallest player at 6-foot-2, averages 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Sharing the load

With so many new faces among this year’s Wildcats, one of the most intriguing aspects to monitor thus far has been the distribution of offense. Early on, it appears UK’s staff has surrounded Howard with plenty of firepower.

Five Wildcats are averaging at least 9.4 points per game with sophomore forward Dre’una Edwards leading the way at 14.4. Howard is right on her heels averaging 14.3 points, followed by Chasity Patterson (13.6), Green (9.6) and Robyn Benton (9.4).

In the win over Marshall, Olivia Owens became the fourth UK newcomer to score in double figures this season. The Maryland transfer had 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting in 21 minutes. In the season-opening blowout of Murray State, freshman guard Treasure Hunt scored 12 off the bench.

Elzy cited UK’s patience and selflessness when asked after the Marshall game what led to four Wildcats reaching double-digit scoring against the Thundering Herd.

“We slowed down offensively. I thought we did a better job of executing in the half court, sharing the ball, really taking the time to see what the defense gave us, and capitalizing on it,” Elzy said. “Rhyne Howard had five assists, (Dre’una Edwards) had five assists, so really moving the ball, great ball movement.”

The Cats combined for 20 assists against Marshall, with eight players chipping in at least one.

Yet another newcomer made a mark against Marshall. Freshman forward Nyah Leveretter saw her most action of the season so far, playing 23 minutes against the Herd after failing to get on the court in the Indiana win.

Leveretter scored four points and tied Edwards for the team high with eight rebounds. Elzy was thrilled to see Leveretter get going against Marshall and said it’s important that UK’s reserves log meaningful minutes early in the schedule.

“It was good to be able to play our bench tonight. They will be an X factor. With COVID, you never know who you’re going to take to the court with practice or games, so preparing your bench to be ready when your name is called is important,” Elzy said. “Our freshmen are extremely talented, but they’re still lacking experience, but was so proud of Nyah tonight. She plays so hard, as you can see. She’s like a pogo stick, she can jump out of the gym, has a great knack for basketball.”

Mitchell monitoring

After the Marshall game, Elzy was asked about her relationship with former UK coach Matthew Mitchell, who abruptly retired for health reasons about two weeks before the season began. She said her friend and former boss is closely following the team’s progress.

“Well, we always talk. We’re brother and sister, so we always stay connected,” Elzy said. “He sends wonderful texts and words of encouragement. He is always here if I need him. He is part of the Wildcat family forever, so he will always be involved.”

Full strength soon?

Between early-season suspensions and other circumstances, the Wildcats have yet to take the court this season at full strength. Could that happen Sunday against Samford?

After starting the first two games of the season, sophomore guard Emma King has missed UK’s last three contests because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Senior forward KeKe McKinney missed the Marshall game because of a shoulder injury she sustained against Indiana, opening the door for Owens to make her first start as a Wildcat.

Elzy characterized McKinney as “day-to-day” following the win over the Thundering Herd.

Sunday

Samford at No. 9 Kentucky

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Memorial Coliseum (limited spectators)

TV: SEC Network Plus (online)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Series: UK leads 3-0

Last meeting: UK won 79-49 on Dec. 8, 2019, in Memorial Coliseum