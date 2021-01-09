UK women look to bounce back against South Carolina and its star sophomores

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team continues its trek through the Southeastern Conference gauntlet on Sunday when the Wildcats host No. 5 South Carolina in Memorial Coliseum.

UK (9-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off its second loss of the season at No. 8 Texas A&M on Thursday. The Wildcats went toe-to-toe with the Aggies through the majority of that contest before going cold late in the third quarter en route to a 77-60 setback.

Sunday’s duel with South Carolina (7-1, 2-0 SEC) marks Kentucky’s fourth consecutive matchup with a top-15 opponent following wins over No. 13 Arkansas and No. 14 Mississippi State and the loss at A&M. The Gamecocks’ scheduled game against Georgia on Thursday was postponed because of coronavirus protocols, but as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday the meeting with Kentucky was still set to take place.

The Wildcats face another tall task against the Gamecocks, who are the reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champions. Carolina spent the final 10 weeks of last season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll before the pandemic halted sports across the country. The Gamecocks were ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll this year for the first time in program history, then dropped in the rankings following a 54-46 home loss to No. 3 N.C. State on Dec. 3.

South Carolina is led by a pair of highly talented sophomores in Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, both of whom this week joined UK’s Rhyne Howard in being named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, which tracks candidates for national player of the year.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward who is the reigning SEC and National Freshman of the Year, is averaging a double-double at 13.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 49 percent from the field. She was also voted SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Cooke, a 5-foot-9 guard, averages a team-best 18.9 points to go along with 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game and has hit 16 of 32 three-pointers.

If the Cats are to avoid their second straight loss on Sunday, it’s imperative that Coach Kyra Elzy get sophomore forward Dre’una Edwards back on track. Edwards has been invaluable this season, providing UK with a dangerous new weapon in the post.

Edwards remains UK’s third-leading scorer (12.5 points) and top rebounder (8.0), but against the Aggies she struggled early and never made an impact, finishing with two points, no rebounds and six turnovers. Following the loss, Elzy said Edwards was “frustrated” and “disappointed” and that the staff was going to focus on getting her back to the form that earlier this season led to her putting up three straight double-doubles.

“This is where, as a coaching staff, we take time with her,” Elzy said. “We’ll do individual workouts, bring her in to watch film. She’ll find her way … We believe in her. We’ll continue to go to her. She’ll learn from this and be better.”

Mitchell on stage?

Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair had several memorable battles with former Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell. Following Thursday’s win over Elzy and the new-look Cats, Blair reflected on his relationship with Mitchell, whom he texted on Wednesday.

“I said, ‘Big Blue, I’m gonna miss you,’” Blair said.

Blair has apparently been encouraging Mitchell to try out for the TV show “The Voice.”

“I said, ‘next year when we come to the SEC Tournament in Nashville I’m gonna be out there in that audience because I want you to be playing and singing up there,’” Blair said. “Then (Mitchell) texted me back, he said, ‘I’ll meet you on the golf course.’

“I love Matthew. He’s meant so much to this game and hopefully he can get his health situation worked out. This might not be his last rodeo. If not, he’s gonna take Nashville by storm. I’m gonna put him on ‘The Voice’ myself.”

Along with Mitchell’s vocal skills, Blair lauded the defensive talent of Kentucky point guard Chasity Patterson, who had eight points and four steals against the Aggies.

“Patterson, by God she would strip you sportswriters of your billfold in a minute,” Blair said. “She’s just so good. I’ve watched her for about eight years now in high school and summer (ball). But until you face it, we can’t simulate it in practice.”

Sunday

No. 5 South Carolina at No. 10 Kentucky

When: 5 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: UK 9-2 (2-1 SEC); South Carolina 7-1 (2-0 SEC)

Series: South Carolina leads 24-15

Last meeting: South Carolina won 67-58 on Feb. 23, 2020, in Memorial Coliseum