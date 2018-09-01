Which UK football newcomers played in Saturday’s season opener?

All eyes were on junior college transfer quarterback Terry Wilson for UK’s season opener Saturday against Central Michigan, but he wasn’t the only newcomer to get significant playing time in the Wildcats’ 35-20 victory.

Wilson, who was named the team’s starting quarterback earlier in the week, committed three turnovers — two interceptions and one lost fumble — in the first half of his UK debut before being knocked out of the game with an apparent arm injury late in the second quarter. Sophomore Gunnar Hoak started the second half as the Wildcats’ quarterback, but Wilson returned to the field midway through the third quarter to lead UK on a touchdown drive. He was 11-for-18 passing for 78 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, plus nine carries for 38 yards.

Four-star recruit DeAndre Square was the first true freshman to play in a non-special teams role for the Cats on Saturday, coming into the game at middle linebacker midway through the second quarter and recording tackles on his first two defensive plays.

Square, who finished with three tackles, also played throughout the game on special teams, as did fellow true freshmen Chris Oats and Allen Dailey.

Sophomore offensive lineman E.J. Price transferred to UK from Southern Cal last summer and sat out the 2017 season. He made his UK debut early in Saturday’s game, coming in at left tackle.

Price recovered a Benny Snell fumble in the first quarter, a play that proved to be important for the Cats, who got their first points of the season later in that possession on a 55-yard touchdown run by A.J. Rose.

Another newcomer — sophomore punter Max Duffy — got off to a hot start to his UK career, punting four times for a total of 200 yards with a long of 54 and three punts of at least 50 yards.

Redshirt freshman Naasir Watkins also earned a starting role for the Cats in the season opener, sliding into the left tackle spot in place of expected starter Landon Young, who suffered a season-ending knee injury late in training camp. He and Price split time at that position.

Fellow redshirt freshmen Tyrell Ajian, Yusuf Corker, Jamin Davis and Michael Nesbitt played on special teams in Saturday’s game, marking their first college action.

True freshmen Jamari Brown, Kenneth Horsey, Nick Lewis, Jerquavion Mahone and Bryce Oliver were all on the sideline but not in full uniform for Saturday’s game.

A new NCAA rule for the 2018 season allows players to play in up to four games without losing a redshirt year.

“Yeah, I’m going to see how it goes,” Stoops said of the new rule on media day. “Because each year, sometimes you come with a guy that jumps out of the blocks and you feel like he’s definitely going to play and he may level out. Sometimes there’s injuries late in the year … There’s times like that all the time where we may get thin as the year goes on and a guy has developed over the course of the season.

“So we will just play it out and see how it goes. There’s still going to be some freshmen, I’m sure, that are going to impress us and they are going to play all 12 games, 13 games or 14 games.”