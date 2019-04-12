UK Football

Kentucky Blue-White game: Everything you need for the spring football finale

Terry Wilson feels more comfortable in second spring at UK

UK quarterback Terry Wilson talks about the opening days of spring practice with the Wildcats football teams. Wilson is returning to Kentucky for his second season as the starter. By
Up Next
UK quarterback Terry Wilson talks about the opening days of spring practice with the Wildcats football teams. Wilson is returning to Kentucky for his second season as the starter. By

The University of Kentucky’s annual Blue-White spring football game — the capstone to the spring practice season — is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Kroger Field.

Below you’ll find coverage from Kentucky.com as well as other helpful links to prepare you for this year’s game.

LINKS

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky football Blue-White Spring Game

LIVE STATS: Blue-White spring game

2019 UK football roster

2019 UK football schedule

2019 UK spring football prospectus

Spring game parking information

Tickets

Final stats from the 2018 season

BIG PICTURE STORIES

The pivotal game of the 2019 Kentucky football season? It may surprise you.

Five players we’ll be watching closely on Friday night

Five big things to pay attention to during the spring game

‘I got two guys hurt in there today.’ Why UK’s Stoops is rethinking spring practice plan.

‘We’ve gotta step up.’ Last-place pass attack a focus of UK’s spring agenda.

PLAYER FEATURES

‘Playing football’s a lot more fun.’ Homegrown UK QB finally puts injuries behind him.

Will QB Gunnar Hoak be on UK’s roster in the fall? Mark Stoops: ‘I don’t know.’

‘He can almost be a player coach.’ Football IQ, size could make him a star for UK.

Soft-spoken defensive star now stepping up as a leader for UK football

UK’s pass-interference specialist set to make impact. See how Stoops assessed scrimmage.

VISUALS

Highlights: Action and observations from Kentucky football’s open practice

Photo slideshow: UK’s open spring practice

Where will Kentucky’s pass rush come from in 2019?

  Comments  

Read Next

The pivotal game of the 2019 Kentucky football season? It may surprise you.

Mark Story

The pivotal game of the 2019 Kentucky football season? It may surprise you.

The two most recent times that Kentucky won at least nine games in a football season, the UK program lost its positive momentum with a disappointing outcome in the season opener the following year. With the Wildcats coming off a 10-3 season in 2018, history says UK’s 2019 opener with Toledo is pivotal.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE UK FOOTBALL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service