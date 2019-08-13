A late addition to UK’s 2019 signing class is now getting first-team reps

Mark Stoops disappointed in defense after UK football’s first scrimmage Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, after his team’s first scrimmage of fall camp. Stoops said his team has work to do before the opener Aug. 31 against Toledo at Kroger Field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, after his team’s first scrimmage of fall camp. Stoops said his team has work to do before the opener Aug. 31 against Toledo at Kroger Field.

University of Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow dropped a nugget about the Wildcats’ secondary following Tuesday’s practice.

MJ Devonshire, a true freshman whom Marrow recruited, is “running with the ones” in fall camp right now. Devonshire, a 5-foot-11, 174-pound cornerback out of Aliquippa, Pa., was a four-star prospect according to Rivals.

“It ain’t by default,” Marrow said of the work ethic Devonshire has displayed early in Lexington. “He’s a coach’s kid, he’s a tough kid.”

Marrow also noted safety Moses Douglass, another 2019 signee who’s the son of former Wildcat Maurice Douglass, when assessing the value of being a coach’s son. Douglass also could see the field for as part of the secondary’s youth movement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Them guys come in with a different swag, and they come in knowing that it’s business,” Marrow said. “Some things that you see other kids may do off the field, they won’t do, because probably of who their fathers were.”

Devonshire was named the 2019 Male Athlete of the Year by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He signed with the Wildcats in the regular signing period in February over Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Marrow’s takeover of Louisville-area recruiting caused that to be more of a focus last year, but he kept tabs on Devonshire. When he got past the early signing period without a commitment elsewhere, Marrow pushed harder for his services.

“I think once he came down here and once his family seen the atmosphere and everything out here about Kentucky, it blew them away,” Marrow said of a January visit. “They knew nothing about Kentucky and when they came; they were sold, his mom and dad.

“Devonshire could have went to Ohio State, could have went to a lot of places. I really do think we got, not a steal, I just think we got a really solid player. I really do.”