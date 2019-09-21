Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel doesn’t start at Mississippi State, ending 10-game streak

UK football coach Mark Stoops addresses Kash Daniel’s status Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, about allegations UK linebacker Kash Daniel tried to injure Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Video appears to show Daniel twisting Trask’s ankle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, about allegations UK linebacker Kash Daniel tried to injure Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Video appears to show Daniel twisting Trask’s ankle.

University of Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel did not play during the Wildcats’ first defensive series at Mississippi State on Saturday, snapping a streak of 10 consecutive starts dating back to last season. He also was not designated as a team captain for the game’s pregame coin flip.

Daniel, a senior who’s second on the team with 19 total tackles this season, was the subject of controversy in the week leading up to Saturday’s game. Footage from UK’s 29-21 loss to Florida circulated online that showed Daniel apparently twisting the ankle of Gators quarterback Kyle Trask after a failed two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter. Before more conclusive footage emerged, Daniel denied that he intentionally tried to hurt Trask.

Chris Oats, a redshirt freshman, started in Daniel’s place.

UK head coach Mark Stoops told reporters Thursday that he addressed the issue internally and that Daniel would play against the Bulldogs, but did not specify that he would start the game. Daniel has appeared in every game since his freshman season, matching long snapper Blake Best for the most consecutive games played (42) among current Wildcats.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Daniel’s last non-start was the consequence of a targeting ejection in the third quarter against South Carolina last year. He missed the first half of UK’s game at Texas A&M the next week.