Final statistics from Kentucky’s 28-13 loss at Mississippi State

Game day: Kentucky at Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky football team lost to Mississippi State, 28-13, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats (2-2 overall, 0-2 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. South Carolina at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. for the Southeastern Conference matchup.

