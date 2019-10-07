Sawyer Smith listed as Kentucky’s starter at quarterback this week against Arkansas

SHARE COPY LINK

Sawyer Smith is listed as the No. 1 option at quarterback on the University of Kentucky’s depth chart released Monday for its football game against Arkansas this weekend.

Smith started UK’s previous three games at quarterback. He suffered a wrist injury against Florida in his first start and a shoulder injury at Mississippi State, his second start, but played with both through most of Kentucky’s last game at South Carolina.

Head coach Mark Stoops, who is scheduled to address media members Monday at noon, said last week on his radio show that Smith has been dealing with another injury but has not disclosed any details about it.

Lynn Bowden, one of UK’s top receiving threats, has thrown the ball four times this season, completing three passes for 39 yards; that includes a 32-yard completion to incumbent starter Terry Wilson in UK’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan, during which Wilson suffered a season-ending knee injury. He’s rushed for 99 yards on 13 carries and accumulated 348 yards on 30 receptions.

Bowden took reps with the top unit during practice last week but is still listed as a wide receiver. Walker Wood, a sophomore and former standout at Lafayette High School, is listed as the No. 2 option at quarterback.

UK hosts Arkansas at Kroger Field. Both teams are coming off bye weeks and have not won a game in the Southeastern Conference this season. Their game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff on SEC Network.

