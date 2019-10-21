Xavier Peters was a highly touted acquisition for UK. Why hasn’t he played much?

Xavier Peters is one of the most highly touted recruits in Kentucky football history, even if it took a little extra time to get him to Lexington. The redshirt freshman also hasn’t played much since arriving.

Peters, a former four-star prospect and top-200 recruit nationally, announced his transfer to UK from Florida State in May and was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA on Sept. 10, the Tuesday prior to UK’s home game against Florida.

He participated in the Wildcats’ game at South Carolina and in its win over Arkansas, but did not record any statistics in either game. Peters did not travel to Georgia with the team last week; it was a disciplinary measure.

“It’s our job to teach Xavier what our expectations are and how to handle your business here,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday news conference. “He has a hard time getting to things on time and doing things we ask him to do. So until he gets that straightened out he won’t play.”

Peters, an outside linebacker, has not been listed on the depth chart at any point this season. Stoops on Monday alluded to nagging injuries to veteran linebackers Josh Paschal and Jordan Wright that could prompt the staff to play true freshmen Jared Casey and J.J. Weaver for the first time this season in the Cats’ next game.

If he can sort things out, Peters could be a factor against Missouri, too.

“Xavier’s an option,” Stoops said. “We’ll see.”