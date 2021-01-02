Kentucky’s 2020 season is done. What could 2021 have in store for the Wildcats?

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood started one game this season. AP

A 2020 season to remember — for reasons good, bad and in between — is officially in the books. Which means one thing: It’s time to start thinking about 2021.

Let’s take a look at some of the things we’ll be talking about as the Cats begin preparing for another campaign.

Offensive holes

One major question to be answered in the coming weeks is how many, if any, seniors return for the additional season of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How that gets answered will have a meaningful impact on Kentucky’s outlook next year; for example, say, if receiver Josh Ali were to want to return, it’d be a boost for whomever Kentucky starts at quarterback in 2021. If he doesn’t, it leaves whoever that guy is without an established “go-to” guy in the receiving corps as new coordinator Liam Coen comes into the fold to retool the offense.

Ali last week was non-committal to reporters when asked whether he plans to return for another year, but he expressed excitement about the change in offensive leadership and sounded like a guy who’s already made his mind up about returning.

“It’s always good to have a new start, a fresh start,” Ali said. “He’s coming in from the NFL, so that’s really exciting. I’m just excited about the things he’s bringing to this offense and I’m excited to learn some new things.”

It’s less likely that Terry Wilson would sign up for another season at Kentucky, though the option is there. Based on the direction the program is trying to go, however, one of the two younger quarterbacks who saw the field this year, Joey Gatewood or Beau Allen, should get the reins and be a fresh face at the head of a new-look Kentucky attack.

Whoever gets the nod will have several new faces lining up to protect him. Drake Jackson and Landon Young will be NFL Draft picks in April, and so could Darian Kinnard, who’s a true junior but also might bolt for the pros. Belfry High School product Austin Dotson got several starts in 2020, as did Kenneth Horsey, and both guards should be leaders for that unit next year. Quintin Wilson played in UK’s last four games and is in line to succeed Jackson at center, and him being able to maintain the high level of play expected from that spot will go a long way toward determining how good UK’s offense ends up looking.

So, Kentucky going into 2021 has a new offensive coordinator tasked with figuring out who it’ll start at quarterback, who will be his best targets, and may end up having five guys who’ve never started together up front protecting him. Fun times ahead.

Defensive adjustments

Josh Paschal should be back at defensive end, but Kentucky is about to lose two starters from its defensive line in Quinton Bohanna and Phil Hoskins. The latter has said he won’t be back for an eighth season of college football in 2021, and the former has got a tough call to make after injuries limited him down the stretch this year. Bohanna’s build made him a possible late-round NFL pick last year, and forgoing that opportunity to improve his stock might not have led to the desired result. Would he roll the die again?

Jamin Davis is awaiting NFL feedback, and losing the junior early would be a blow for an already beleaguered linebacking unit. Outside backer Jamar “Boogie” Watson would make for an intriguing returnee, should the senior opt to do so, but regardless of his call, UK needs to take as many steps as possible to improve its pass rush. That starts by developing guys down the depth chart and having them ready whether experienced players come back or not.

“I think Tre’Vonn Rybka’s got a chance to be a solid interior pass rusher for us,” defensive coordinator Brad White said last week. “I think Sam (Anaele) in the long run, as he continues to sort of grow into his body and understand all the paths, I think he’s got a chance to be a really good rusher. ... When you talk about elite rushers, those guys tend to have high-level twitch and you need to find that.”

The secondary, despite Kelvin Joseph’s early exist, the transfer of reserve M.J. Devonshire, and the expected departure of Brandin Echols, ought to be in good shape. Davonte Robinson has indicated that he’ll return for an additional year of eligibility and multi-year starter Cedrick Dort will be a senior. Several young players who did a lot with a lot of snaps this season, Vito Tisdale most notably, will see their importance heighten.

Who’s on the schedule?

The prevailing assumption is that the SEC will return to its normal eight-game league schedule, which means UK would play its six East Division opponents, permanent West Division rival Mississippi State and an additional team from the west. If the cross-division schedule established in 2014 remains intact, Kentucky would host LSU at Kroger Field in the fall.

Kentucky has three non-conference games scheduled at home. It’ll kick off 2021 against Louisiana Monroe, which this season finished 0-10 and lost all but one game by double digits. The Warhawks hired Terry Bowden, the son of Bobby Bowden and who was the head coach at Auburn from 1993-1998, as their new head coach in December.

Home games against Chattanooga and New Mexico State are also on deck. UK will renew its rivalry with Louisville on Nov. 27, and will travel there as part of an amendment to the contract between the state’s two largest universities. Kentucky originally was supposed to host U of L in 2021.

The Cats’ SEC home schedule should include Florida, Missouri and Tennessee in addition to LSU. They’ll travel to Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.