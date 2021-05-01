Dallas Cowboys draft second Kentucky player, Quinton Bohanna, in sixth round

Kentucky nose guard Quinton Bohanna started 33 times in 45 games. Lexington

Quinton Bohanna was an anchor on Kentucky’s defensive line the last few seasons.

A contributor for the Wildcats since he was a true freshman in 2017, Bohanna was selected 192nd overall by the Dallas Cowboys during the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Bohanna was the third Kentucky player drafted, following linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round and Kelvin Joseph in the second round. Joseph also was selected by the Cowboys.

Pro Football Focus named Bohanna, a nose guard, to its 2020 All-Southeastern Conference Second Team after just eight games played due to a mid-season injury. He ended his career with 33 starts in 45 career games as a Wildcat.

Bohanna was invited to the NFL Combine, held virtually on campus sites in 2021. He didn’t participate in the bench press during UK’s Pro Day, but ran a 5.46 40-yard dash, an 8.21-second 3-cone drill and a 5.15 shuttle.

At Kentucky, Bohanna finished with 59 tackles (nine for a loss), two sacks, four pass break-ups and three quarterback hurries. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

The Wildcats during over Bohanna’s tenure played in four straight bowl games, winning the last three, including a Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State to cap a 10-3 finish in the 2018 season.

Bohanna dropped about 15 pounds between the end of UK’s season and its Pro Day. He didn’t feel any extra pressure to perform throughout the pre-draft process.

“This is what I’ve been doing since I was 4,” Bohanna said. “I love it.”

Lance Zierlein, an analyst with NFL.com, wrote before the draft that Bohanna’s size and strength could lead to him becoming a rotation piece in the pros.

“He will play with average range, but can disrupt blocking schemes with his power penetration from time to time,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s somewhat accurate and quick with his hands, but is fairly easy to reach and work around for zone blockers. He is a relative non-factor as a rusher, so his value will rest in whether or not he can help control the A-gaps.”