Judge dismisses DUI charge against Kentucky football coach Jovon Bouknight

Jovon Bouknight, left, had a May DUI charge dismissed in Kenton District Court on Monday. UK Athletics

University of Kentucky football assistant coach Jovon Bouknight on Monday agreed to a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of a DUI charge.

Bouknight, who was arrested in Kenton County on May 8, pleaded guilty to driving 25 miles over the speed limit and possession of an open alcohol beverage in a vehicle during an appearance in Kenton District Court.

Judge Douglas Grothaus issued a certified refusal of the DUI charge, officially indicating that Bouknight refused to submit to a breath test, which under KRS 189A.105 results in a suspension of his driver’s license. The judge did not specify an amount of days for that suspension.

The speeding charge, amended Monday from an original charge of 26 miles or more over the speed limit, resulted in a $50 fine and the possession charge in a $35 fine, plus court costs. Those amounts were paid Monday.

Bouknight was suspended by UK for a couple of months pending an investigation, but has returned to the team. He has been on the field coaching the team’s wide receivers since fall practice began Friday.

Bouknight is in the second year of a two-year contract agreed to in March 2020. He was scheduled to make $340,000 through June 30, 2022.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER