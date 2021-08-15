Will Levis named Kentucky’s starting quarterback to open 2021 season

Will Levis, a transfer from Penn State, will be Kentucky’s starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Will Levis will start the University of Kentucky’s season opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio first reported that head coach Mark Stoops informed the team that Levis would be named the starter this weekend. Stoops announced a news conference for 6 p.m. Sunday during which he was expected to formally announce that decision.

The Herald-Leader can confirm the original report from KSR.

Levis is a graduate transfer from Penn State who enrolled at UK over the summer after committing soon after the hire of first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who came to UK via the Los Angeles Rams. Levis has up to three years of eligibility remaining in the college ranks.

Levis played in 15 games in three seasons with the Nittany Lions, and he made his only career start against Iowa last season. He was 13 of 16 for 106 yards and rushed for 34 yards on 15 carries in that game. Levis left Penn State as the program’s 10th-leading rusher at the quarterback position with 108 yards.

During a recent interview session with reporters, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Vince Marrow indicated that Levis had the leg up.

“All three of them are doing good things, but I’m liking Will,” Marrow said. “Will’s doing some pretty good stuff. ... Not saying the other guys aren’t making big throws, but he’s making throws where I’m like, ‘Wow.’”

Beau Allen, a sophomore out of Lexington Catholic High School, and Joey Gatewood, a junior who transferred from Auburn ahead of the 2020 season, are expected to back up Levis.

