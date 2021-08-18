Kentucky football’s offensive depth chart coming into focus. Here’s what we predict.

With a bit less than two weeks before the University of Kentucky’s first football depth chart is revealed — and nearly three full weeks until the season opener — we know quite a bit about where things stand with the Wildcats’ new-look offense. Let’s sort through what we know, what we think we know and what we have no clue about when it comes to who’s going to be in the mix as the season opener nears.

Quarterback

Penn State transfer Will Levis is starting. Former Lexington Catholic star Beau Allen is his backup. The coaching staff has made that much clear, but barring a last-second change of heart by Joey Gatewood, it’s less certain where the Wildcats would go in a situation where neither of those passers is available.

Nik Scalzo, who’s never seen the field in two seasons at UK due to multiple knee surgeries, was running with the No. 3 team during Tuesday’s practice, which was open to media. Kaiya Sheron looks more the part of what UK wants from its quarterbacks in Liam Coen’s offense, but Scalzo will probably be listed third on the depth chart, if it goes that deep.

Offensive line

The No. 1’s in Tuesday’s open practice, barring an injury, will almost certainly be the No. 1’s against Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 4. They were, in order: Dare Rosenthal (left tackle), Kenneth Horsey (left guard), Luke Fortner (center), Eli Cox (right guard) and Darian Kinnard (right tackle).

Three of the five are holdovers from a year ago, though Fortner is starting at a new position. Rosenthal was LSU’s starting left tackle before ending up at UK this summer, and bested Kinnard in the battle to protect the quarterback’s blindside.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford said Kinnard handled that outcome professionally. Having to “go back” to right tackle isn’t the worst thing in the world; he was was an All-American there last season.

“You’re gonna try to put matchups on the right tackle that get those 1-on-1s, so that guy’s gotta be very strong and elite,” Coen told reporters Tuesday. “I think Darian recognizes that. He knows he can play at a very high level and play fast at right.”

Kinnard ending up at right tackle pushed Jeremy Flax, the favorite to land that starting job after Kinnard’s move in the spring, to the backup unit. He brings enough positional flexibility that he’ll be on the field a lot this fall. So will Austin Dotson, who started several games at guard last season. True freshmen Jager Burton and David Wohlabaugh Jr. are working with the 2’s and showing promise for different reasons — Burton, who’s moving from tackle to guard, with his athleticism, and Wohlabaugh being a quick enough study to provide depth at tackle, guard and center.

UK hopes to play eight to nine offensive linemen each game.

“We’re trying to eliminate the gap between the 1’s and 2’s as we continue to move forward,” Wolford said.

Running back

Chris Rodriguez is an All-Southeastern Conference level running back who’s going to run this group and get as many “touches” as possible. Depending on how the receiver room shakes out beyond the first group, a lot could be expected of these guys as far as catching goes, which would likely lead to JuTahn McClain — an excellent route runner in practices we’ve seen — getting the nod over Kavosiey Smoke as the “second” running back, but the latter has been around a little longer and been effective.

Both were in street clothes in practice this week, and if either isn’t healthy then that would probably mean game reps for La’Vell Wright, a true freshman from North Hardin who’s impressed quickly.

Wide receiver

Wan’Dale Robinson and Josh Ali are the only guys in this room upon whom UK can certainly count. Isaiah Epps, if healthy, will be the Aramis to their Athos and Porthos when the Cats aren’t in 12-personnel (their base scheme uses two tight ends). He’s fast and crafty enough to get the job done, but a foot injury has limited him for two years. So far, so good in practice, though. *knock on wood*

Rahsaan Lewis is the most consistent threat out of a remaining crop that’s high on potential and light on proof that they know what they’re doing. The 5-foot-10 walk-on has shown great chemistry with Levis — he was a frequent target during a two-minute drill operated with Robinson on the sideline — and an ability to elevate for contested balls downfield. I don’t think it’s unfair to wonder if he should be part of the first wave.

DeMarcus Harris, who played in every game last year and is UK’s only receiver after Ali to record double-digit catches (14) in 2020, has made some nice plays in practice but hasn’t been as reliable as one would like to see from a third-year receiver. He’s probably WR No. 5 by default, though.

There’s a belief that true freshman Dekel Crowdus will be able to play this fall, based on his early returns in camp before a setback with his knee. He was the most-talked about receiver after the top four prior to his injury, impressing not just with his speed but ability to actually do stuff with it. There are fast, young guys down the roster — Tae Tae Crumes and Chauncey Magwood, particularly — but Crowdus had set himself apart. He won’t see the field in September, but keep his name in mind as UK approaches the midway point of its season.

Tight end

“Super senior” Justin Rigg and Brenden Bates will be the rightful starters on day one, but expect to get a healthy portion of Izayah Cummings delivered alongside their offerings. The sophomore has thrived following a position change and continues to make plays in practice that turn heads and draw expletives from the guys trying to stop him in practice.

“We’re just trying to put the guys in their best position where they can be successful as a player,” Coen said. “And he’s a better player when he’s going against linebackers and safeties. That’s just the reality. That’s a matchup for us, and we can take advantage of that down the road.”