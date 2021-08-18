Kentucky football chief of staff remains suspended after assault charge dismissed

Dan Berezowitz, the chief of staff for University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops, had an assault charge dismissed against him on Tuesday.

Berezowitz, a member of Stoops’ staff since he arrived at UK in 2013, was charged with fourth degree assault in late June after a video recording showed a physical altercation between him and his wife, Jane. According to the original citation, Berezowitz was observed shoving his wife into a vehicle and twisting her arm.

Judge Lindsay Thurston dismissed the charge during a pre-trial conference in Fayette District Court, ruling that there was no violent contact administered against Jane Berezowitz.

Dan Berezowitz remains suspended from his position at UK, according spokesperson Susan Lax.

Two of the couple’s sons, Brayden and Brian, are graduate assistants with the football team this season.