Kentucky players dance to South Carolina football anthem ‘Sandstorm’ after win

The University of Kentucky football team showed up at South Carolina and won for the seventh time in the last eight meetings on Saturday.

UK defeated South Carolina 16-10 for its first road win of the season. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play; and they celebrated accordingly, jamming out to “Sandstorm” in the locker room soon after the game.

The tune, released by Finnish DJ Darude in 1999, is synonymous with South Carolina football (ESPN wrote a feature on the song in August). It’s played multiple times during games, often under chants of “U-S-C! U-S-C! U-S-C!” and accompanied by rooster crows.

UK’s players were the ones crowing after their latest victory.

“It was pretty organic,” said UK linebacker DeAndre Square, who led the Wildcats with eight tackles. “It’s a cool tune when you’re winning, but when you’re losing it’s a pretty irritating tune.”

