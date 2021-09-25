SEC football final: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10

The Kentucky Wildcats visit the South Carolina Gamecocks for an SEC college football game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Willams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Check here for score, updates and a dedicated Twitter feed.

Scoring summary

Final: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10

Final stats

Note: Mark Stoops recorded his 26th SEC win as Kentucky coach, passing Fran Curci as the all-time leader at Kentucky.

Note: UK running back Chris Rodriguez finished with 144 yards on 26 carries.

Note: With 9:43 left in the third quarter, Kentucky has turned it over three times. South Carolina has converted those turnovers into zero points.

Note: This is fourth time under Mark Stoops that Kentucky has held an SEC opponent scoreless in the first half. UK is 2-1 in the previous three. Last time was last season against Mississippi State. Up 14-0 at the half, Cats won 24-2.

Note: In the second quarter, UK quarterback Will Levis threw his fifth interception of the season.

Note: Two great stops by UK linebacker DeAndre Square on 3rd-and-1 and then 4th-and-1 forces South Carolina to turn the ball over on downs at UK 47 with 8:15 left in 1H.

First quarter

Kentucky 7, South Carolina 0 - The Wildcats take the opening kickoff and march 75 yards for a 7-0 lead. Kavosiey Smoke scores on a 15-yard run with 8:27 left in the first quarter. UK converted three third downs on the drive.

First quarter stats

Second quarter

Kentucky 10, South Carolina 0 - Matt Ruffolo booted a 43-yard field goal at the halftime horn to boost the Wildcats lead to 10 points at the break.

Halftime stats

Third quarter

Kentucky 10, South Carolina 7 - Gamecocks take the second half kickoff and march 75 yards in 10 plays for their first score of the night. Quarterback Luke Doty hits Jalen Brooks in the back of the end zone for a five-yard score with 10:52 left in the third quarter.

Kentucky 13, South Carolina 7 - After South Carolina score, UK drives back down the field for a field goal. March covers 67 yards on 13 plays with Ruffolo booting a 21-yard chip shot field goal with 3:43 left in the third quarter. Total yards: Kentucky 236, South Carolina 155.

Stats through three quarters

Fourth quarter

Kentucky 16, South Carolina 7 - After stopping South Carolina on downs for the third time in this ame, UK keeps it on the ground, moving the ball to the USC 9-yard line. Ruffolo boots a 27-yard field goal for a 16-7 Wildcats lead with 4:26 remaining.

Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10 - Parker White drills a 54-yard field goal to make it a one-score game again. Key pass interference penalty against UK’s Cedrick Dort kept the drive alive.

Final stats

Pregame

Date: Sept. 25, 2021.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 with Brian Custer, Kelly Stouffer and Lauren Sisler.

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.

Records: Kentucky 3-0; South Carolina 2-1.

Last game: Kentucky defeated Chattanooga 28-23; South Carolina lost 40-13 at No. 2 Georgia.

Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (52-50); South Carolina-Shane Beamer (2-1).

Series: South Carolina leads 18-13-1.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 41-18 last season in Lexington.

