How can Kentucky ‘click’ on offense? Guys like Kavosiey Smoke can help.

There were two game-changing blocks in Kentucky’s win over Florida on Saturday.

The headline-grabbing one was by Josh Paschal. His swat of a field-goal attempt led to the 76-yard return touchdown by Trevin Wallace, who looked as fast on special teams as any player in a UK uniform has looked all season. The other one was a bit more understated in real time, but it was by no means forgettable.

With Kentucky trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Will Levis completed a pass to Wan’Dale Robinson at the line of scrimmage; Robinson then proceeded to weave through defenders and teammates before breaking a tackle on his way to the game-tying touchdown. That touchdown scamper was impressive, but without a pancake block by running back Kavosiey Smoke about a half-second after Robinson caught the pass, the play — second-and-2 from the Gators’ 41 — probably would have ended in no gain.

It was the kind of play that Kentucky needs more of in order to unlock its full potential as an offense.

After a promising first couple of games, Kentucky has been in a little bit of a rut when it comes to moving the football. The Wildcats’ yards per play against Southeastern Conference teams sits at 5.8, about a full yard less than its overall average (6.5). After racking up 500-plus yards in each of its first two games — one of them against a league foe (Missouri) — UK has failed to reach 400 yards of total offense in a game. It is one of five league teams that isn’t averaging at least 400 yards per game, though it’s right at the doorstep (399.2); it’s averaging 358.7 yards per game through conference play, eighth in the conference and worst among the three league schools that have played three conference games (Georgia and Florida).

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen hasn’t shied away from shouldering blame and admits that UK is not operating as efficiently as it needs to be, but expects it to happen.

“After five games, you evaluate where you’re at and where you’re going,” Coen told reporters Tuesday. “I couldn’t be more happy and proud of the way these guys have played. And it’s going to click. It’s clicked at times. We’ve shown flashes in multiple different games, different situations. Whether it be red zone, third down, we’ve been very good. And we also haven’t been very good.

“When it does click, it’s gonna be special.”

Kavosiey Smoke

Smoke’s block was crucial to one of those special moments where things worked to perfection. Running backs coach John Settle was fired up after seeing the junior thump the defensive back who tried to come in and play hero for the Gators.

“He ran right through him,” Settle said with a grin. “And as an old-school coach, you get excited when you see a guy playing that physical.”

Smoke and Chris Rodriguez were part of the same 2018 recruiting class. The latter has grown into Kentucky’s bell cow — he leads the SEC in rushing by a healthy margin — but the former in Kentucky’s most recent games has been the first running back to get touches, and has frequently been an intended target of balls delivered by Levis. Miscommunication has often kept those balls from landing in Smoke’s hands, but there’s a concentrated effort there to get him, and other running backs, involved in the passing game.

And, as observed on Saturday, sometimes being involved means making room for someone else to run.

“In high school I was all about blocking,” Smoke said. “Any time I help my teammates score, it’s a plus. I feel better knocking someone out than scoring, for real.”

The play earned Smoke some love from ESPN’s “Get Up,” a daily morning show. NFL analyst Jeff Saturday said Smoke has “the best name in college football” and was jubilant while watching the play in real time during the show.

“Boom! Get some little man! Are you serious?” Saturday said. “He don’t even slow down.”

It also left a positive impression in the locker room.

“The team, I think it grows their belief in him, but more importantly, I think he has put it on tape and he knows he can do that,” Settle said. “That was him. The fact that he has put together three games, back-to-back-to-back, and played that physical without the football? That speaks volumes to me as a coach.”

Kentucky has a go-to receiving threat in Robinson, a wrecking ball in Rodriguez and one of the best offensive lines in college football. If Levis can get his timing right with a few guys like Smoke, there’s an opportunity for things to start cooking.

That’s doubly true if all parties involved are willing to put their bodies on the line like Smoke did on Saturday.

“This week those guys definitely need to come alive,” Coen said.

Next game

LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Records: LSU 3-2 (1-1 SEC); Kentucky 5-0 (3-0)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: LSU leads 40-16-1

Last meeting: LSU won 41-3 on Oct. 18, 2014, in Baton Rouge, La.

