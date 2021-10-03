Trevin Wallace cemented in Kentucky lore with TD return against his ‘dream school’

Trevin Wallace figures to be a big part of Kentucky’s future at linebacker. The true freshman on Saturday was a big part of UK’s present.

Wallace nabbed a ball blocked by Josh Paschal on a Florida field-goal attempt and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown to put Kentucky in front, 13-10, in the third quarter of its eventual 20-13 victory. The former four-star recruit displayed so much burst that some reporters wondered aloud if he should be returning kicks or punts for the Wildcats.

It was UK’s first touchdown return off a blocked field goal since 2008.

“When I caught the ball, my whole body went into running back mode,” Wallace said. “I was like, ‘It’s time to go.’ I looked and I was like, ‘I’m gone.’”

Wallace played multiple offensive positions while at Wayne County High School in Georgia, and in his final high school game rushed for for 382 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He ran sprints and hurdles for Wayne County’s track and field team, and he won the state powerlifting title as a senior.

He signed with Kentucky in the regular February signing period, choosing the Wildcats over Auburn and Ole Miss. He was rated as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country and No. 35 overall player by 247Sports.

Wallace hoped to play in games at Kentucky like the one he played in Saturday, which saw UK’s defense face test after test in the final minutes and ultimately win the game based on its performance.

“It validated my decision,” Wallace said. “Florida was my dream school. And to play against them in this environment? It felt real good to play against your dream school and come out with a win.”

