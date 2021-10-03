UK Football

Trevin Wallace cemented in Kentucky lore with TD return against his ‘dream school’

Trevin Wallace figures to be a big part of Kentucky’s future at linebacker. The true freshman on Saturday was a big part of UK’s present.

Wallace nabbed a ball blocked by Josh Paschal on a Florida field-goal attempt and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown to put Kentucky in front, 13-10, in the third quarter of its eventual 20-13 victory. The former four-star recruit displayed so much burst that some reporters wondered aloud if he should be returning kicks or punts for the Wildcats.

It was UK’s first touchdown return off a blocked field goal since 2008.

“When I caught the ball, my whole body went into running back mode,” Wallace said. “I was like, ‘It’s time to go.’ I looked and I was like, ‘I’m gone.’”

UK Sports newsletter

Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wallace played multiple offensive positions while at Wayne County High School in Georgia, and in his final high school game rushed for for 382 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He ran sprints and hurdles for Wayne County’s track and field team, and he won the state powerlifting title as a senior.

He signed with Kentucky in the regular February signing period, choosing the Wildcats over Auburn and Ole Miss. He was rated as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country and No. 35 overall player by 247Sports.

Wallace hoped to play in games at Kentucky like the one he played in Saturday, which saw UK’s defense face test after test in the final minutes and ultimately win the game based on its performance.

“It validated my decision,” Wallace said. “Florida was my dream school. And to play against them in this environment? It felt real good to play against your dream school and come out with a win.”

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service