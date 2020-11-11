Calipari announces three new signees: ‘Kids who are built to play here at Kentucky.’

All three of Kentucky’s early basketball commitments for the class of 2021 have officially signed with the Wildcats, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Five-star power forward Daimion Collins, four-star point guard Nolan Hickman, and four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins are officially UK signees, and Coach John Calipari made his first public comments on the trio of future Cats in a statement released by the school.

“Our fans have heard me talk a lot about what it means to be ‘Built Different.’ When you talk about this fall class, you’ve got three kids who are built to play here at Kentucky,” Calipari said. “They wanted to be a part of this culture. They wanted to play against other really good players. They didn’t need any promises or guarantees — only the promise that this is going to be the hardest thing they’ve ever done and that we will challenge them to become the best version of themselves.

“This place isn’t for everybody and it takes a certain type of player — a ‘Built Different’ mentality — to come here and be in this competitive environment. These three are ready to take that step.”

Kentucky’s three-player signing group is considered to be the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Only top-ranked Michigan — with six early commitments — and Florida State’s four-player class are rated higher than the Wildcats, who are still actively recruiting for the 2021 cycle and are sure to add more players between now and next summer.

Any high school seniors who do not sign during the early period, which began Wednesday and ends Nov. 18, will have to wait until April to officially sign with their college, though such players are permitted to verbally commit to a school at any point on the calendar.

Only 17 players in the Top 100 of the national composite rankings for 2021 remain uncommitted.

Collins — a 6-10 prospect from Atlanta, Texas — is the No. 19 overall player in those rankings, though he is expected to rise up that list in the coming weeks. He’s arguably the most athletic frontcourt prospect in the country and projects as an elite rim-protector at the next level.

UK announced his addition early Wednesday afternoon, making him the first player in the 2021 class to officially sign with the Cats.

“I’m really excited for Daimion and his family to join our program,” Calipari said. “Daimion is an incredible young man with a bright future — someone who has only begun to realize just how good he can be. Our fans know I don’t like to make comparisons to our other guys, but Daimion has that type of length, the athleticism and the versatility that have separated our players from others. He wanted to be pushed and to be in a competitive environment to help him reach his full potential. The staff and I cannot wait to help him grow.”

Hickman — a 6-2 point guard from Seattle — was the first player in the 2021 class to commit to the Wildcats. At that time, he was a somewhat under-the-radar prospect — by usual Calipari standards — but he’s now a top 50 recruit in the class (No. 42 in the composite rankings) and projects as an instant-impact contributor at the point guard spot next season.

“I had the chance to see a lot of Nolan in the year or so before the pandemic hit,” Calipari said. “I am really excited about his ability to play the point guard position. He has speed, vision and scoring ability. One of the best things about Nolan is his competitive spirit. He plays to win, which our best guards I’ve coached do. Nolan is someone who can play multiple positions in the backcourt, who can fly in transition, and most importantly can create for himself and his teammates. Our guys will love playing with Nolan as he is a team-first player who is incredibly mature.”

Hopkins — a 6-7 small forward with a 7-foot wingspan — was committed to Louisville for nine months before backing off that pledge over the summer and ultimately committing to Kentucky in October. He projects as a versatile, multi-year college player with NBA potential, and he’s the No. 29 overall player in the class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

“Bryce has the skill set and the versatility for where our game is going,” Calipari said. “It’s positionless, high-skilled basketball, and Bryce has both. He can play multiple positions and attack other players in different ways. His ability with the ball allows him to play on the perimeter, but he also has the size and the toughness to play at the basket. Bryce’s dream was to play on the biggest stage in college basketball. He will get to do that here at Kentucky.”

It’s UK’s standard practice to refrain from publicly commenting on any new signees until the entirety of that signing period’s additions is complete. The release of Calipari’s quotes on the newest Wildcats on Wednesday is a strong indication that Kentucky is not expecting any more signees in the early period.

That’s not a surprise. None of UK’s remaining, realistic targets in this 2021 class — point guard Hunter Sallis, combo guard Jaden Hardy and three-star shooting guard Brandin Podziemski — are expected to make a college decision before the early signing period ends next week.

Kentucky will continue to recruit those players into the winter, and it’s a near certainty that other prospects will emerge on the Wildcats’ radar as the 2021 cycle continues.

The regular signing period is scheduled to begin April 14.