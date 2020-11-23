Next Cats player pages: Bios, rankings, video & more for Kentucky basketball recruits

Kentucky announced in November that Daimion Collins, Nolan Hickman and Bryce Hopkins had all officially signed on as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Kentucky basketball recruiting never stops, and we’re here to keep you updated on all of the future Wildcats before they get to Lexington.

Below, you’ll find links to full Next Cats player pages for the high school prospects who have already committed to play for UK, as well as individual pages for the uncommitted recruits who have received scholarship offers from John Calipari, as well as a few others who are or will be major Kentucky targets.

These pages will be updated regularly, with the latest bio information, recruiting rankings and video highlights for the top recruits on Kentucky’s radar. We’ll also be keeping tabs on the latest Crystal Ball predictions for all of the undecided players who Calipari is recruiting.

As new players emerge as major UK targets, new Next Cats pages will be created to track their progress.

And be sure to check the main Next Cats homepage for the latest news on UK’s top recruiting targets.

Here’s who UK is pursuing right now:

Class of 2021 signees

Daimion Collins | Power forward | Atlanta, Texas

Nolan Hickman | Point guard | Seattle, Wash.

Bryce Hopkins | Small forward | Oak Park, Ill.

Class of 2021 targets

Jaden Hardy | Combo guard | Henderson, Nev.

Brandin Podziemski | Shooting guard | Delafield, Wis.

Hunter Sallis | Point guard | Omaha, Neb.

Class of 2022 commitments

Skyy Clark | Point guard | Nashville, Tenn.

Class of 2022 targets

Jalen Duren | Center | Philadelphia, Pa.