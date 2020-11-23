Next Cats Blog
Next Cats player pages: Bios, rankings, video & more for Kentucky basketball recruits
Kentucky basketball recruiting never stops, and we’re here to keep you updated on all of the future Wildcats before they get to Lexington.
Below, you’ll find links to full Next Cats player pages for the high school prospects who have already committed to play for UK, as well as individual pages for the uncommitted recruits who have received scholarship offers from John Calipari, as well as a few others who are or will be major Kentucky targets.
These pages will be updated regularly, with the latest bio information, recruiting rankings and video highlights for the top recruits on Kentucky’s radar. We’ll also be keeping tabs on the latest Crystal Ball predictions for all of the undecided players who Calipari is recruiting.
As new players emerge as major UK targets, new Next Cats pages will be created to track their progress.
And be sure to check the main Next Cats homepage for the latest news on UK’s top recruiting targets.
Here’s who UK is pursuing right now:
Class of 2021 signees
Daimion Collins | Power forward | Atlanta, Texas
Nolan Hickman | Point guard | Seattle, Wash.
Bryce Hopkins | Small forward | Oak Park, Ill.
Class of 2021 targets
Jaden Hardy | Combo guard | Henderson, Nev.
Brandin Podziemski | Shooting guard | Delafield, Wis.
Hunter Sallis | Point guard | Omaha, Neb.
Class of 2022 commitments
Skyy Clark | Point guard | Nashville, Tenn.
Class of 2022 targets
Jalen Duren | Center | Philadelphia, Pa.
