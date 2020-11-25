Welcome to the new Next Cats blog: An explanation of what to expect from the new site

Welcome to the new Next Cats website dedicated to Kentucky basketball recruiting.

Hey everybody,

If you’re reading this, you’ve surely noticed some major changes to our Next Cats basketball recruiting blog. After looking the same for the past 10 years — and as part of a change that has been inevitable for several months — we’ve moved the blog from the old website to Kentucky.com.

Yes, it looks a lot different, and it’s still a bit of a work in progress as we iron out some remaining details, but we’re hoping it evolves into an even better resource for basketball recruiting news.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Next Cats:

▪ Links to the most recent stories on Kentucky basketball recruiting (and some national recruiting topics) can be found in the “LATEST LINKS” box on the right side of the homepage. These will work just like the old Next Cats site. Links will be updated multiple times a day, and clicking on one of the links in that box will open that story in a new tab in your browser. The “More links” link at the very end of the box will take you to additional stories that will typically be a day or two older than the ones in the main box.t

▪ Just like on the old Next Cats site, we’ve added individual player pages so you can keep track of Kentucky’s signees, commitments and top-tier recruiting targets. These pages will have bio information on UK’s recruits, in addition to the best video highlights and each player’s spot in the latest national rankings. For the uncommitted prospects, we’ll have a section dedicated to the most recent predictions on each player’s recruitment. These pages will be updated regularly. You can find links to all of the Next Cats player pages right here.

▪ Our latest stories and blog posts related to Kentucky basketball recruiting will be prominently displayed on the new site. Anything with a “Next Cats Blog” label above the headline will be free to read. More in-depth stories will have a “Next Cats: UK Recruiting” label above the headline, and those will be part of our Kentucky.com content. As always, we’d love to have you subscribe to Kentucky.com, and we have various packages to keep you updated with all of the latest UK sports news, as well as our great local news and features coverage.

▪ The Twitter box with the latest tweets from recruiting experts around the country is coming back. Many of you have told us how much you miss this feature. Once it’s posted, we’ll keep it in a prominent spot so readers who want to see those tweets won’t miss them.

And we’ll add plenty of other new features to the new Next Cats over time.

Access to the Next Cats homepage, player pages, and latest links will remain free to all readers, though we’d love to have you subscribe to Kentucky.com to access even more recruiting coverage and additional news and stories on UK’s sports teams.

We greatly appreciate your time and interest in the Next Cats website. It’s been a great 10 years, and it wouldn’t be possible without the loyal readership from all you UK fans. If you have any feedback on the new Next Cats site — questions, compliments, complaints or suggestions — please don’t hesitate to email Ben Roberts (or reach out on Twitter, via comment or direct message). We’d love to hear any new ideas.

We want the new Next Cats to be even better than the old site, so — if there’s anything missing from the new page or something else you’d like to see added — please let us know, and we’ll try to make it happen.

Thanks, as always, for reading.