Super-athletic Canadian basketball star is newest recruit to land Kentucky offer

Shaedon Sharpe competed with the Canadian national junior team in a FIBA U16 event last year.

Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe is the latest recruit from the class of 2022 to land a scholarship offer from Kentucky.

Sharpe — a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Ontario — has a 45-inch vertical length and is seen as a highly athletic perimeter prospect in the junior class. He will turn 18 years old in late May, and there have been some reclassification rumors surrounding his recruitment, though any decision on a possible move to the 2021 class is likely months away.

In the meantime, Sharpe has become one of the fastest-rising players in the 2022 class. The most recent update to the 247Sports rankings, which were posted last month, placed Sharpe at No. 42 in the class. He was not even in the national top 150 before that update.

Sharpe spent last season at perennial prep powerhouse Sunrise Christian (Kan.), where he averaged six points per game, and has since transferred to Dream City Christian (Ariz.). He’s averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists through the first few games of this season.

247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi, who scouted Sharpe several times during his sophomore season, wrote this fall that the Kentucky recruiting target had “raised his game to an entirely new level,” specifically mentioning an improved jump shot and heightened ability to create off the dribble.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sharpe is also connected to the same UPlay Canada travel program that produced fellow Canadian guard and recent Kentucky standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

UK extended a scholarship offer to Sharpe on Thursday night, and Kansas did the same earlier in the week. Alabama, Illinois, Oregon and Xavier are among the other major programs that have sent Sharpe scholarship offers over the past couple of months.

UK already has a commitment from class of 2022 point guard Skyy Clark, though he has also been mentioned as a possible reclassification candidate for 2021. The only other player in the 2022 class with a confirmed Kentucky scholarship offer is Philadelphia center Jalen Duren, the top available player in that class.