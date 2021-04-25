First Crystal Ball prediction is in for Kentucky point guard target TyTy Washington

TyTy Washington was named a first-team all-American by MaxPreps.com after the 2020-21 season. The Arizona Republic

The first Crystal Ball pick has been made in the recruitment of highly touted point guard TyTy Washington, and it didn’t go in favor of Kentucky.

247Sports’ Jason Scheer logged a prediction this weekend for Arizona on Washington’s Crystal Ball page, which has been notably quiet for such a highly ranked prospect expected to make his decision in the near future. Scheer is an Arizona insider for 247Sports, and he put in a “high” level of confidence with his pick.

No national analysts have yet made a prediction in Washington’s recruitment, even though a commitment could come as early as this week.

Washington — a 6-foot-3 point guard from Arizona — narrowed his list of schools last weekend to Kentucky, Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Louisiana State and Oregon. He is considered to be the top uncommitted point guard recruit in the 2021 class, and he’s the only high school player from that group that UK is still pursuing for next season.

ESPN finalized its 2021 player rankings this past week, and that website moved Washington up 22 spots to the No. 12 overall position. Earlier in the week, ESPN’s NBA Draft team placed Washington at No. 13 overall — a lottery pick — in its early mock draft for next year.

Washington is also expected to move into five-star territory when 247Sports and Rivals.com finalize their 2021 rankings in the near future.

Starring for Arizona Compass Prep this past season, Washington averaged 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game, leading his team to a 27-1 record going into the Geico Nationals, the de facto national tournament for high school teams. MaxPreps.com named him one of five first-team all-Americans.

Kentucky extended a scholarship offer to Washington earlier this month, and UK Coach John Calipari and assistant coach Jai Lucas have been active with his recruitment the past few weeks as the Wildcats continue to search for point guard help for next season.

If the Cats don’t land Washington, they’re expected to add a point guard from the NCAA transfer portal.

Washington has not set a firm timetable for his college decision, but he has said that he would like to have a commitment done by the end of this month (Friday is the last day of April) or early next month.