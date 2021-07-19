Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Reed Sheppard has another big weekend

Reed Sheppard picked up a UK scholarship offer during the first live evaluation period in July. Adidas

The Midwest Basketball Club and star Kentucky recruit Reed Sheppard came up just short of an Adidas championship over the weekend, but they continued to draw praise from top coaches and talent evaluators.

Sheppard’s AAU team advanced all the way to the semifinals of the Adidas 3SSB championships — the highest level on the Adidas circuit — before falling to eventual champion Dream Vision on Sunday. Along the way, Sheppard was met with more accolades.

The North Laurel High School standout showed up on “best of” lists from ESPN national analyst Paul Biancardi and the scouts at Pro Insight, among others, despite being a class of 2023 recruit, a grade behind most of the players on the shoe company circuit. Iona Coach Rick Pitino, who was among the first to offer Sheppard a scholarship, also commented on the team as a whole over the weekend. Pitino, Virginia’s Tony Bennett, Indiana’s Mike Woodson and Michigan’s Juwan Howard were among the coaches that watched Sheppard play. UK’s Chin Coleman was also in the gym on the first day of this past weekend’s evaluation period.

247Sports national analyst Travis Branham noted in his write-up from the event — which also singled out Sheppard’s play for praise — that, while most assume the in-state standout will end up at Kentucky, “this one is more open than many think with Tony Bennett in pursuit.” Indeed, the chatter at Adidas last week was that, if anyone could beat the Cats, it would be Virginia, and Bennett clearly isn’t giving up hope just yet.

