Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: A major new offer for Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard has been a standout this summer with his Midwest Basketball Club on the Adidas circuit. Adidas

An intriguing scholarship offer came Reed Sheppard’s way Wednesday night, with the Kentucky high school basketball standout landing a new one from Virginia.

Though UK extended an offer to Sheppard — the son of two former Wildcats stars — two weeks ago, recruiting observers have speculated that, if any college program can beat Kentucky for the 17-year-old’s commitment, it’s Virginia.

Sheppard and his family took a recruiting visit to Charlottesville last month, and UVa Coach Tony Bennett has been keeping an eye on the 6-foot-3 guard during the July evaluation periods. The Cavaliers apparently have seen enough to make Sheppard one of their top recruiting targets in the 2023 class. He has also received scholarship offers from Indiana, Ohio State, Clemson and UMass since landing the Kentucky offer July 9.

Kentucky is still the major Crystal Ball favorite for Sheppard’s commitment, but the UK legacy said after receiving the offer from the Wildcats that he is no hurry to make a college decision and plans to take more campus visits and continue to talk to other college coaches. Virginia might end up as the Cats’ top competition.

