Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: UK predicted to land two more 2022 targets

Adem Bona competed for Turkey in a major FIBA event this summer. He’s a top prospect in the 2022 class. FIBA

A few interesting predictions were made over the weekend related to some of the top basketball recruits in the country, and a couple of them came out in Kentucky’s favor.

Jamie Shaw, who covers recruiting nationally for Rivals.com and covered the NBPA Top 100 Camp last weekend, logged FutureCast picks for UK in the recruitments of five-star guard Cason Wallace and five-star big man Adem Bona, two players who participated in the Top 100 Camp. Wallace and Bona are both scheduled to visit Kentucky this month, and Wallace landed a scholarship offer from the Wildcats a couple of weeks ago.

Shaw also logged predictions for five-star point guard Caleb Foster (Duke) and fast-rising perimeter prospect Anthony Black (Gonzaga). Foster is the No. 10 player in the Rivals.com rankings for 2023 (and he also landed a Duke prediction on his Crystal Ball page over the weekend). Black is now the No. 16 player in the 247Sports rankings for 2022, and he was the first guard from that class to land a Gonzaga offer.

