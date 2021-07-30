Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Will any UK players get drafted in 2022?

Kentucky freshman point guard TyTy Washington high-fives a participant during the UK basketball camp at Ryle High School on June 2, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

The 2021 NBA Draft is in the books, and national basketball observers are already turning their attention to next year. Will any Kentucky players be selected in the lottery of the 2022 draft?

Obviously, there’s a long way to go. ESPN posted its mock draft for next year Friday morning, and it included two Kentucky freshmen in the first round: point guard TyTy Washington at No. 17 and Daimion Collins at No. 18. The first 2022 mock draft from The Athletic projected Washington at No. 19 and Collins at No. 22, while SB Nation has Washington at No. 18 and Collins at No. 29. No other UK players were mentioned in any of those mock drafts.

Jalen Duren, who is expected to announce a reclassification to 2021 (and is still considering UK, Memphis and Miami) is No. 4 in ESPN’s draft and No. 8 on the SB Nation board. He is not included in The Athletic mock draft, but that site’s draft analyst (Sam Vecenie) said Duren would be No. 1 on his board if he does reclassify. The Athletic and SB Nation currently have Duke’s Paolo Banchero at No. 1, while ESPN gives that spot to Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren.

