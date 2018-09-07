Louisville Male’s head coach Chris Wolfe hoisted the state trophy. Lafayette lost 41-14 to Male in the 6A State Championship on Saturday Dec. 5, 2015, in Bowling Green, Ky.
High School Sports

Kentucky titan loses to in-state opponent for the first time since 2015

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 07, 2018

Male defeated Trinity, 17-3, to improve to 4-0 while keeping the Shamrocks winless on the year. The Bulldogs also handed Trinity its first in-state loss in almost three years.

Trinity fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2003. The Shamrocks finished that season on a seven-game win streak to win the title in Class 4A, then the state’s largest. It was Trinity’s first loss against a Kentucky opponent since Nov. 20, 2015, when Male defeated the Shamrocks, 20-19, in the Class 6A region finals on its way to an undefeated state-title run.

Trinity lost at Carmel, Ind. (24-21), against Warren Central, Ind. at home (42-41) and in a weather-shortened contest at Cincinnati Moeller (21-14) last week.

Bulldogs quarterback Garrett Dennis threw a touchdown and rushed for another in the victory, according to tweets from on-site reporters Jason Frakes (Louisville Courier-Journal) and Conor Revell (Louisville Catholic Sports). Male has allowed a total of six points this season (it gave up 3 to Floyd Central, Ind., in its season opener before shutting out Ballard and Doss the last two weeks).

Male and Trinity have combined to win the last four state championships in Class 6A, now the largest KHSAA division. The Bulldogs host Western next week while Trinity will play Naperville Central, Ill., its final out-of-state opponent this season.

