Kentucky titan loses to in-state opponent for the first time since 2015

Male defeated Trinity, 17-3, to improve to 4-0 while keeping the Shamrocks winless on the year. The Bulldogs also handed Trinity its first in-state loss in almost three years.
Trinity fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2003. The Shamrocks finished that season on a seven-game win streak to win the title in Class 4A, then the state’s largest. It was Trinity’s first loss against a Kentucky opponent since Nov. 20, 2015, when Male defeated the Shamrocks, 20-19, in the Class 6A region finals on its way to an undefeated state-title run.
Trinity lost at Carmel, Ind. (24-21), against Warren Central, Ind. at home (42-41) and in a weather-shortened contest at Cincinnati Moeller (21-14) last week.
Bulldogs quarterback Garrett Dennis threw a touchdown and rushed for another in the victory, according to tweets from on-site reporters Jason Frakes (Louisville Courier-Journal) and Conor Revell (Louisville Catholic Sports). Male has allowed a total of six points this season (it gave up 3 to Floyd Central, Ind., in its season opener before shutting out Ballard and Doss the last two weeks).
Male and Trinity have combined to win the last four state championships in Class 6A, now the largest KHSAA division. The Bulldogs host Western next week while Trinity will play Naperville Central, Ill., its final out-of-state opponent this season.
HIGHLIGHTS
Garrett Dennis with a 4-yard TD pass to Izayah Cummings, 7:51 in first quarter.— Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) September 7, 2018
Male's Drew Hutchinson nails a 32-yard field goal. Male leads Trinity 10-0 with 17.7 seconds left in the first quarter.— Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) September 7, 2018
Trinity's Sebastian Mata nails a 34-yard field goal. Male leads 10-3 with 6:51 left in the third quarter.— Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) September 8, 2018
Male quarterback Garrett Dennis keeps it this time and goes untouched for a 12-yard touchdown run.— Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) September 8, 2018
Trinity is going to have to go for a 4th and 9 from their own 46. A bit surprised they're not going for it. But, Beatty may be fed up with his offense. I don't blame him.— Conor Revell (@ConorRevell) September 8, 2018
Dennis with another big run. Male down to the Trinity 41. This one might be over.— Conor Revell (@ConorRevell) September 8, 2018
Male wins 17-3, Trinity is 0-4 for the first time since 2003, they won the Class 4-A title that year.— Conor Revell (@ConorRevell) September 8, 2018
