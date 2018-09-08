Ballers: The top performances around Kentucky on Friday night

Below are some of the best individual performances by Kentucky high school football players, as reported to Kentucky.com and identified through other reputable sources.

Makel Askew, Paducah Tilghman (senior): Rushed for 154 yards and three TDs on 23 carries in the Blue Tornado’s 41-7 win over Graves County.

Austin Barnett, Scott County (senior): Finished with 193 yards and the Cardinals’ lone TD on 29 carries in Scott County’s historic 10-7 win at Cincinnati Moeller.

Wiley Cain, Pulaski County (senior): Completed 27 of 39 passes for 305 yards and five TDs in Pulaski County’s 30-14 win at Danville.

Blake Caldwell and Michael Wright (seniors): Caldwell rushed for 260 yards and two TDs on 15 carries while Wright, playing with a broken thumb, kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds in Kentucky Country Day’s 31-28 win at Carroll County.

Damarco Fishback, Frederick Douglass (senior): Rushed for 222 yards and three TDs on 13 carries in Frederick Douglass’ 43-0 win over Lafayette.

Caleb Kimble, Fulton County (junior): Ran for 281 yards and five TDs, including the game-winning TD run as time expired in Fulton County’s 38-37 win at Stewart County (Tenn.)

Justin Korossy, Montgomery county (senior): Carried 13 times for 161 yards and three TDs in Montgomery County’s

Tommy Knopp, Lexington Catholic (senior): Had 206 yards and 2 TDs on nine receptions in Lexington Catholic’s 54-13 win over Lexington Christian Academy.

Brennon Maxberry, Anderson County (senior): Threw a 34-yard TD pass, rushed for 47 yards and a TD on six carries, scored two safeties and blocked a punt for a TD in Anderson County’s 45-7 win at Valley

Casey McGinness, Covington Catholic (senior): Rushed 10 times for 159 yards and three TDs in Covington Catholic’s 42-9 win over Kings Mill (Ohio)

Eric Moore and Josh Moore, North Hardin (senior and junior): Eric was 14 of 21 for 264 yards and four TD passes. Josh, his brother, finished with 176 yards and three TDs on six catches in North Hardin’s 41-14 win over Pleasure Ridge Park.

Aidan Robbins: Rushed for 165 yards and two TDs in Manual’s 31-0 win over Western.