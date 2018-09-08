End of a 20-game losing streak, 20-point comeback win among Friday’s best games

Frederick Douglass 43, Lafayette 0: Damarco Fishback’s early-season scoring frenzy continued on Friday night. The senior running back found the end zone three more times to bring his season touchdown total to 13 as the host Broncos (4-0) dominated the Generals (1-3).

Fishback rolled up 222 yards on 13 carries. His 46-yard TD run midway through the first quarter put Douglass up 14-0. Fishback added scoring runs of 63 and 10 yards to send the Broncos into halftime with a 36-0 lead. Cameron Jones completed 12 of 17 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns but also tossed three interceptions in the win; he hadn’t thrown an interception prior to the contest.

Haiden Hunt caught seven passes for 129 yards and one TD for Frederick Douglass (4-0) while Dekel Crowdus caught two passes for 80 yards, including a 70-yard score.

The Broncos piled up 509 yards of offense while holding the Generals to 106. TeAndre Newcomb had 35 yards rushing for Lafayette (1-3). Anthony Burnett picked off two passes in the loss.

Lexington Catholic 54, Lexington Christian 13: The visiting Eagles had no answer for Beau Allen’s aerial assault. The University of Kentucky target threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns as the Knights remained undefeated (4-0).

Allen’s favorite target was Tommy Knopp, who hauled in nine catches for 206 yards and two scores. Nathan Schnurr added 96 yards and two more TDs on three catches.

Jed Green rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown for Lexington Christian (2-2) and Jayden Barnhardt had 185 yards passing, but was picked off three times.

Southwestern 31, Henry Clay 24: After the host Blue Devils took the early lead on DJ Vanhorn’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Ramond Jackson, Southwestern’s Drew Sawyers responded with a 99-yard kickoff return to even things at 7-7. The Warriors took the lead for good on Sawyer’s 29-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

Henry Clay (1-3) got within 24-17 on another touchdown pass from Vanhorn to Jackson followed by Graham Wald’s 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but Southwestern (4-0) went back ahead by two scores on Dylan Bland’s 66-yard TD run with 4:15 to play.

Vanhorn threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 72 yards in the loss. He found Jakobi Godfrey for a 58-yard touchdown connection to cut the deficit back to seven with 3:20 to play but on the ensuing possession the Warriors twice converted on third down to run out the clock.

Woodford County 63, Rockcastle County 20: The Yellow Jackets snapped a 20-game losing streak that dated back to 2016 with their biggest win, by margin of victory, since 2008 (49-0 over Montgomery County). They piled up more than 700 yards of offense, over 400 yards coming on the ground.

Amartae Rice scored a game-high four TDs for the Yellow Jackets.

Congrats to all the Players, fans and HOF members. What a great night for the WC family. Let’s keep working and moving forward#Youchoose pic.twitter.com/54NKrEcQfh — Woodford Co Football (@WoodfordFBall) September 8, 2018

Boyle County 48, Wayne County 7: The Rebels extended their win streak to 16 games (going back to last season) with a pulverizing road win. They racked up 446 total yards — split almost evenly between the air (233) and ground (213) — while holding Wayne County to just 76 yards. Junior quarterback Reed Lanter was 16 of 20 for 225 yards and three TDs with an interception.

Corbin 21, Beechwood 14: The Redhounds led wire-to-wire to hand the defending Class A champions their first loss of the season and avenge a 36-29 loss at Beechwood last season. That defeat was Corbin’s only regular-season loss en route to an appearance in the Class 3A finals.

Chase Estep, Corbin’s quarterback who’s committed to play baseball for the University of Kentucky, rushed for two TDs and threw another to Noah Taylor.

Covington Catholic 42, Kings (Ohio) 9: Dave Cantrall’s No. 1 team in Kentucky wasted little time putting away the visitors from across the river. After Kings drew within 7-3 on a 34-yard field goal, the Colonels ripped off 35 unanswered points, starting with a 75-yard TD run by Casey McGinness.

Caleb Jacob had 204 yards passing and hooked up with McGinness for a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter. McGinness ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Michael Mayer caught five passes for 86 yards for Covington Catholic (4-0).

Lincoln County 38, East Jessamine 28: Bryson Yaden was 9-for-14 for 169 yards and two TDs in the Patriots’ victory, their third straight. He also rushed for a TD. Darius Napier finished with 62 yards and a TD on 11 carries and 88 yards and a TD on four receptions.

Madison Central 47, Madison Southern 15: The Indians won their fourth straight game in this rivalry after piling up 400 yards of offense, nearly 300 of it on the ground.

The Eagles evened things up at 8-8 midway through the first quarter and pulled to within six points, 21-15, with 51 seconds left in the first half but never scored again. Ben Snapp scored on a 34-yard pass from Derrick Miller to put Madison Central up 28-15 with 20 seconds left in the second quarter and the lead only grew from there.

Freddie Chenault finished with 163 yards and four TDs on 19 carries. Miller was 9-for-14 for 104 yards.

Montgomery County 31, Clark County 28: Senior Justin Korossy rushed for 161 yards and three TDs for the Indians, who won their third game in four outings this season.

Zane Carter kicked the game-deciding field goal from 21 yards with about four minutes left in the contest. The Indians forced a turnover and ran out the clock against the Cardinals (2-2).

Anderson County 45, Valley 7: Brennon Maxberry was all over the field for the visiting Bearcats as they routed the Vikings. The senior two-way workhorse ran for a 7-yard touchdown, threw a 34-yard touchdown, scored on a blocked punt in the end zone and recorded two safeties on the night.

Maxberry had 47 rushing yards and was responsible for three of the Bearcats’ four sacks. Charles Collins had 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns and added two catches for 65 yards and a TD for Anderson County (4-0), which held Valley (1-3) to 128 yards for the game.

Oldham County 31, Collins 14: Parker Caudill threw two touchdowns and Juan Tapia scored twice on the ground as Oldham County (3-0) knocked off the host Titans. Jaden Wilson Wilson ran for 184 yards and a touchdown for Collins (0-4).

Mason County 35, Morgan County 32: The Royals overcame a 20-point second-quarter deficit to end a two-game skid. They trailed 20-7 at halftime and didn’t lead until the 10:05 mark of the fourth quarter, when Carson Brammer connected with Cody Jones on a 13-yard TD. Morgan County took the lead back midway through the final period on a one-yard run by Kaden Ballenger.





Mason County came up with four interceptions and senior running back Seth Chambers rushed for 152 yards and the go-ahead TD, Evan Dennison of the Maysville Ledger-Independent reported.





Mason County 27, Morgan County 26. 10:05, 4Q.

Carson Brammer hits Cody Jones for a 13-yard TD. Royals erase a 20-point deficit for their first lead of the night. pic.twitter.com/zN7MnuRV39 — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) September 8, 2018

Morgan County 32, Mason County 27. 6:03, 4Q.

Kaden Ballenger quickly gives the Cougars the lead back with a one-yard run. Two-point try no good. pic.twitter.com/T1wBIP0BAq — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) September 8, 2018