Dunbar leaves no doubt while ending Class 6A’s longest losing streak

Paul Laurence Dunbar has been on the receiving end of mercy-clock finishes more times than it’d like in the past couple of seasons. The Bulldogs finally flipped the script on Friday night.

Dunbar built a 36-0 first-quarter lead and never stumbled on its way to a 57-7 rout of McCreary Central, the program’s first victory since 2016. It snapped a 16-game losing streak, which was the longest running streak among all Class 6A teams.

Jamarcus Robinson showed out in the homecoming win. The junior finished with 184 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, all scored a different way: he rushed for a 63-yard score, caught a 34-yard TD pass from Tanner Cox and led off the second half with an 87-yard kickoff return.

“He’s somebody we definitely want to get the ball to,” said Dunbar Coach Wes Johnson, who’s in his first year leading the program. “We knew he was the best athlete on the field.”

Johnsomn reminded his guys in the locker room that McCreary Central — a Class 3A team from eastern Kentucky — defeated Dunbar last year. The Raiders took a 22-21 decision at home, the second of two wins they had in 2017.

“We had no business being in the arena of being over confident, that’s for sure,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I think we came out focused and executed on every level and facet of the game. I’m really happy for the seniors to be able to get that win and to start some sort of positive momentum, and have them see the hard work that we’ve been putting in is paying off.”

Dunbar scored 50 points in a game for the first time since a 54-6 win over Woodford County in 2013. It was their highest margin of victory since a 57-6 win over Lone Oak in 2005.

“I know our record doesn’t say (we’ve come very far) but I know the way we’ve played the games we’ve played says a lot,” Johnson said. “It’s always good to get a win no matter how it comes to you.”