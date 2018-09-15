Football highlights: Mark Stoops watches Wandale Robinson put on a show

Tates Creek 49, Bryan Station 38: Twice leading by 16 points, the host Defenders appeared well on their way to claiming their first victory of the season. But quarterback Luke Duby and running back Marcus Bosley led Tates Creek to a comeback win in a game that featured more than 1,000 yards of combined offense.

In the closing moments of the first quarter, quarterback Jalen Burbage hit Kendrick Curry with a 10-yard touchdown pass to put Bryan Station (0-4) ahead 16-0. Tates Creek got on the board with Duby’s first TD pass of the game, a 13-yard strike to Miles Thomas. Burbage found Curry again for a 37-yard score to push the Defenders’ advantage to 23-7, but the Commodores responded with 22 unanswered points, taking a 29-23 lead on Mikaleb Coffey’s 6-yard touchdown run.

Bryan Station regained the lead on Burbage’s 7-yard TD run before Duby threw a 34-yard score to Jaheim Mullins in the closing seconds of the third quarter. JD Hawkins put the Commodores up 42-30 with a 94-yard fumble return then Bosley scored from the 1-yard line to widen the gap to 49-30.

Duby completed 12 of 21 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns for Tates Creek (2-2), while Bosley ran for 119 yards and a pair of scores on 28 carries. Burbage had 275 yards passing and three TDs for Bryan Station. Kendrick Curry caught 10 passes for 149 yards and two scores in the loss.

Western Hills 41, Frankfort 23: Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops got an up-close look at one of the Wildcats’ most-coveted recruits on Friday. Stoops was on the sidelines as UK target Wandale Robinson helped Western Hills (3-1) dismantle Frankfort (2-3).

Robinson, who along with Kentucky has offers from Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State among others, had 365 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. He rushed for 242 yards and a pair of scores, caught a 21-yard TD pass and returned a punt 96 yards to the house.





Lexington Christian 38, Walton-Verona 21: Behind a big night from junior quarterback Jayden Barnhardt, the visiting Eagles ran up 442 yards of offense and dealt the Bearcats their first loss of the season.

Barnhardt’s 52-yard touchdown pass to freshman Frankie Knight put Lexington Christian (3-2) up 17-0 late in the second quarter. Walton-Verona (4-1) responded quickly with a 90-yard kickoff return by Tyler Schrader and a 49-yard touchdown run by Tyler Wagner to pull within three points at halftime. The Bearcats trailed 24-21 after the third quarter, but LCA pulled away in the fourth as Barnhardt hit Will Vernon with a pair of touchdowns passes.

Barnhardt completed 18 of 24 throws for 286 yards and four TDs. Vernon finished with four catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns and DeArious Smith added 10 receptions for 119 yards.





Covington Catholic 49, Beechwood 14: The Colonels, the top-ranked team in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, got four touchdowns and 142 rushing yards from Casey McGinness. Caleb Jacob threw three TD passes and was 17-for-22 for 272 yards for Catholic (5-0).

The Tigers (2-2), No. 17 overall and No. 1 in Class A in Cantrall’s ratings, got on the board first on a 19-yard run by John Odom. But Catholic answered right back on Luke Summe’s 85-yard kickoff return. McGinness followed with his first score, a 45-yarder, and the Colonels took over from there.

Anderson County 42, Franklin County 21: It was a game of runs, but the Bearcats’ Charles Collins saw to it that the host team prevailed. Collins, who finished with 207 yards and four TDs, scored twice in the second quarter (from 18 and 73 yards) to give Anderson County (5-0) a 14-0 lead. The Flyers (2-2) answered with 21 straight points that included a pair of TD passes from Nick Broyles to Fred Ferrier. But Collins scored on 19- and 60-yard carries in the third quarter to put the Bearcats back in front for good.

A pair of TD runs from Brennon Maxberry (81 yards) and Jagger Gillis (48) in the fourth quarter finished the scoring and helped Anderson County total 426 yards on the ground.

Frederick Douglass 42, Madison Central 7: Cameron Jones threw three touchdown passes, including two to Montaveon Bean, and the Broncos (No. 2 in Cantrall’s ratings) remained undefeated at 5-0 with a rout in Richmond. Jones, whose first TD to Bean covered 92 yards, finished 21-for-27 for 421 yards. Damarco Fishback scored twice on the ground and finished with 94 yards on 12 carries.

Moeller (Cincinnati) 39, Lafayette 0: Moeller piled up the big plays on the host Generals, including a 70-yard TD pass, a 60-yard punt return and a 90-yard run. The Crusaders (3-1) also got three field goals from Kevin Thibodeaux that covered 38, 49 and 29 yards. The Generals (1-4) were held to minus-2 yards of total offense.

Boyle County 40, Collins 13: The host Rebels (4-0), ranked sixth in the state, jumped out to a 40-0 lead by halftime and put it on cruise control the rest of the way. Reed Lanter threw three TD passes and Tanner Crawford ran for two more for Boyle County.