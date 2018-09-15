Ballers: The top performances around Kentucky on Friday night

Some of the top performances across Kentucky in week five of the KHSAA football season, as reported to Kentucky.com via email and Twitter.

Jayden Barnhardt, Lexington Christian Academy (junior): Was 18-for-24 for 286 yards and four TDs without an interception in LCA’s 38-21 win over previously-undefeated Walton-Verona. He also rushed for 48 yards and a TD.





Charles Collins, Anderson County (sophomore): Helped the Bearcats improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2009 by rushing for 207 yards and four TDs on 16 carries.

Marcus Bosley, Tates Creek (junior): Had a game-high 119 yards and 2 TDs on 28 carries in Tates Creek’s 49-38 win at Bryan Station. He also caught two passes for 72 yards and had five tackles on defense.

Eric Jackson, Butler (senior): He literally did it all tonight for the Bears. Besides rushing for 149 yards and 3 TDs to go along with a 79-yard kickoff return TD in a 62-13 win over Doss, Jackson sang the national anthem before the game and was named homecoming king at halftime.

Brandon Jewell, Spencer County (senior): Rushed for 172 yards and 3 TDs on 18 carries as the Bears defeated Woodford County, 37-30, at home.

Cam Jones, Frederick Douglass (senior): Cincinnati commit was 21 of 27 for 421 yards and 3 TDs without an interception in the Broncos’ 42-7 win at Madison Central. He completed passes to six different receivers.

Caleb Kimble, Fulton County (junior): Rushed for 239 yards and four TDs in Fulton County’s 62-16 win over South Fulton, Tenn., helping the Pilots extend their best start since 1985 to 4-0.

Darius Napier, Lincoln County (senior): Carried 15 times for 81 yards and 3 TDs and had three catches for 21 yards for Lincoln County, which improved to 4-1 and has its most wins since finishing 5-6 in 2013. The Patriots have already exceeded their win total from each of the last four seasons.

Jamarcus Robinson, Paul Laurence Dunbar (junior): Had 184 all-purpose yards and scored 3 TDs to help Dunbar end a 16-game losing streak that dated back to 2016. He rushed for a 63-yard TD, caught a 34-yard TD pass and returned a kickoff 87 yards

Wandale Robinson, Western Hills (senior): Finished with 365 all-purpose yards in the Wolverines’ 41-23 win at Frankfort. Rushe for 242 yards and 2 TDs on 21 carries, had one catch for a 21-yard TD and returned a punt 96 yards for a score. He also completed his only pass attempt for six yards and had two tipped passes and six solo tackles, one for a loss, on defense.