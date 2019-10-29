‘Special group’ not taking anything for granted in state soccer championships

When looking into how the Henry Clay boys’ soccer team has made it to its second straight state soccer semifinals, the performance of a season ago might not seem to matter — unless it means almost everything.

“This is a special group,” senior caption Charlie Boone said after their penalty shootout win over Highlands in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Boone was named defensive player of the year by the state’s coaches this week. “We know that last year, we got to the same position and we came up short. So, this year we’ve been working toward not coming up short … winning these next two games.”

Entering last year’s regional tournament, Henry Clay had just lost its first 42nd District title since the district was formed in 2012. With only a few seniors, two returning starters and a roster beset by injuries all year, nothing was expected from the then 7-9-3 Blue Devils in the 2018 postseason.

After their improbable run to the state semis, winning five straight games before a 1-0 loss to eventual 2018 state champion St. Xavier, this year Henry Clay has been rolling.

The Blue Devils reclaimed the 42nd, defended the 11th Region and head into Wednesday’s game with an astounding record of 21-1-3 and a No. 1 overall ranking.

And, perhaps, everything is expected of them this time around. While they know that, the Blue Devils remember what 2018 was like.

“We’ve never really been a team to look ahead to anything, this group especially,” Henry Clay Coach Jason Behler said after winning the 11th Region last week. “Because last year they weren’t expected to do a whole lot so we always just look at everything as ‘the next game.’ … They’ve approached this season with that same mentality.”

Henry Clay faces Oldham County in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state semifinals Wednesday at Bryan Station High School with a scheduled kickoff of 8 p.m. The game is preceded by East Carter vs. Daviess County at 6 p.m.

In the latest rankings released Sunday by MaherRankings.com, Henry Clay enters as the state’s No. 1 team, followed by No. 5 Daviess County, No. 6 Oldham County and East Carter at No. 52.

On the girls’ side, the semis are Thursday also at Bryan Station. No. 18 Ashland Blazer takes on No. 2 Greenwood at 6 p.m. followed by No. 1 Sacred Heart against No. 5 Highlands at 8 p.m.

The state finals are Saturday with the boys beginning at 6 p.m. and the girls to follow.