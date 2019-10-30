Here’s the 2019 Lexington All-City Girls’ Soccer Team

Tates Creek’s Shae Robertson has received Lexington Player of the Year honors for 2019 in a vote by the city’s girls’ soccer coaches for the annual All-City Team.

Robertson, a senior committed to continue her playing career at Eastern Kentucky, is a four-time First Team All-City selection and led this year’s vote with 172 of a possible 176 points, including six first-place votes in ballots gathered from eight of the city’s nine programs (Coaches from the city’s nine teams nominated their All-City players but could not vote on their own).

An attacking forward/midfielder, Robertson scored 30 goals in 2019 with seven assists, helping lead her team to a 43rd District title and the 11th Region finals.

Teammate Carsyn Prigge, a senior midfielder and Ohio University commit, joined Robertson on the All-City First Team and was second in the balloting, including one first-place vote. Prigge, who missed her entire junior season due to injury, was also a First Team selection her sophomore year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Henry Clay junior defender Elisabeth Hundley garnered two first-place votes and finished third on the ballot.

Tates Creek, Lafayette (Ella Abraham and Kristin Gamble) and Frederick Douglass (Maliya Crump and Haley Buckman) each placed two players on the First Team. Lexington Catholic’s four players were the most for any school on either a First (McKenna Hamm) or Second Team. In all, eight schools had First Team players with Lexington Christian’s Riley Fairchild, Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Erin Heil and Sayre’s Alexis Henry also making the top list.

2019 All-City Girls’ Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year: Shae Robertson, Tates Creek, 172 points (6 first place votes)

Carsyn Prigge, Tates Creek, 164 (1)

Elisabeth Hundley, Henry Clay, 158 (2)

McKenna Hamm, Lexington Catholic, 151

Ella Abraham, Lafayette, 126

Riley Fairchild, Lexington Christian, 126

Erin Heil, Dunbar, 125

Kristin Gamble, Lafayette, 110

Maliya Crump (GK), Frederick Douglass, 106

Alexis Henry, Sayre, 98

Haley Buckman, Frederick Douglass, 97

SECOND TEAM

Ella Pugh, Henry Clay, jr.

Olivia Bretz, Paul Laurence Dunbar, fr.

Emma James Bryan, Lexington Catholic, jr.

Emily Coke, Frederick Douglass, jr.

Allison Whitaker, Sayre, jr.

Bailey Stephenson, Lexington Catholic, jr.

Emily Scanlon, Lexington Catholic, so.

Hanna Hunstad, Bryan Station, so.

Susannah Starkey, Lafayette, sr.

Rachel Green, Paul Laurence Dunbar, jr.

Corinne Leach, Henry Clay, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Hannah Spencer-Pope (GK), Jocelyn Reynolds, Kiersha Wilson, Madison Allen.

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Carmen Combs, Emery Morgan.

Lafayette: Sarah Hall, Fiona Farrer.

Lexington Catholic: Sophie Skinner.

Lexington Christian: Mackenzie Buckler, Caroline Hensley, Micah Green, Marin Wills.

Frederick Douglass: Kaitlyn Brock, Meghan DeSantis.

Henry Clay: Mason Ransdell, Chloe Grevious.

Sayre: Cat Graves (GK), Cate Goodman, Maggie Little.

Tates Creek: McKensey Bunch, Emily Ferring, Megan Crowley.

Methodology: Coaches were asked to nominate up to five players from their own teams and then to rank their top 22 players in the city, excluding players on their own team. Points were assigned to each ranking (22 points for No. 1, 21 points for No. 2, 20 points for No. 3, etc.) and the total sum of points across all ballots determined the final ranking of players.