Here’s the 2019 Lexington All-City Boys’ Soccer Team

Henry Clay’s Sota Ippongi is Lexington Player of the Year for 2019 after a vote by the city’s boys’ soccer coaches for the annual All-City Team.

Ippongi, a senior midfielder, garnered seven first-place votes and 174 of the possible 176 points tabulated from eight of the city’s nine soccer coaches. (Coaches from the city’s nine teams nominated their All-City players but could not vote on their own).

The Blue Devils standout has scored 25 goals with nine assists in 2019, helping lead his team to a 42nd District and consecutive 11th Region titles and appearances in the Kentucky High School Athletics Association state semifinals, where Henry Clay was to face Oldham County on Wednesday night.

This marks the second city player of the year award for Ippongi. He shared the honor last season with Bryan Station’s Diallo Irakoze.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tates Creek forward Ben Kaindu, a senior who as been a First Team All-City selection each of his four years, finished second and had the other two first-place votes. Ippongi’s Henry Clay teammate, senior defender Charlie Boone, came in third.

Goalkeeper Ethan Anderson, rounded out Henry Clay’s three First Team selections, tied for the most with Tates Creek, who also placed Spencer Waldrop and Jona Juarez in the top group. Frederick Douglass followed with two, Kingsley Nuro and Innocent Lumona. Bryan Stations’ Ivan Nkinzo, Lexington Catholic’s Brutus Clay and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Pablo Ortiz also made the First Team.

2019 All-City Boys’ Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year: Sota Ippongi, Henry Clay, sr., 174 points (7 first-place votes)

Ben Kaindu, Tates Creek, sr., 169 (2)

Charlie Boone, Henry Clay, sr., 128

Kingsley Nuro, Frederick Douglass, jr., 113

Ivan Nkinzo , Bryan Station, jr., 112

Brutus Clay, Lexington Catholic, jr., 102

Pablo Ortiz, Paul Laurence Dunbar, sr., 99

Spencer Waldrop, Tates Creek, sr., 94

Innocent Lumona, Douglass, sr., 92

Ethan Anderson (GK), Henry Clay, sr., 89

Jona Juarez, Tates Creek, jr., 85

SECOND TEAM

Tahj Jairam, Henry Clay, jr.

Gabe Gatsos, Lafayette, jr.

Santi Peralta, Lexington Catholic, sr.

Andrew Dobbs, Lexington Christian, so.

Alexander d’Angelo, Lafayette, sr.

Chadrack Kenda, Bryan Station, jr.

Catesby Clay, Lexington Catholic, so.

Drew Doza, Paul Laurence Dunbar, jr.

Luke Harrington, Tates Creek, sr.

Justin Puckett (GK), Lafayette, jr.

Keandre Sandoval , Henry Clay, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Mario Fuentes, Steven Mahirwe, Zac Reed.

Frederick Douglass: Chase Long, Max Hasler (GK), Ryan Leigeb.

Lafayette: Daniel Musen, Jon Reynolds.

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Jason O’Hara, Issac Cano, Jed French.

Lexington Catholic: Wilson Hourigan, Bennett Kirn.

Lexington Christian: Ethan Hamilton, Will Morehead, Gavin Howard, Will Fugmann.

Sayre: Will Graves, Colin Miedler, Trey Atkins, Goran Stephan, Henry Jett.

Tates Creek: Nick McCann.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe