Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Paul Laurence Dunbar took the field before their game against Lexington Christian at Paul Laurence Dunbar on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky high school football season kicks off Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) heads to Byran Station as the Class 6A No. 5 Defenders host Class 5A No. 1 Frederick Douglass.





) heads to Byran Station as the Class 6A No. 5 Defenders host Class 5A No. 1 Frederick Douglass. Sports writer Cameron Drummond ( @cdrummond97 ) will take in The Battle of Elkhorn Creek between Class 4A No. 3 Franklin County and Class 5A No. 6 Scott County.

) will take in The Battle of Elkhorn Creek between Class 4A No. 3 Franklin County and Class 5A No. 6 Scott County. Photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) captures the action from Lafayette vs. Conner and Breathitt County at Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Roundup

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Peck and Drummond will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

LEXINGTON

Frederick Douglass at Bryan Station, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Glicod.com)

Lexington Christian at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Conner vs. Lafayette, 6 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300) (myKy 36.2/check your cable system guide) (KHSAA.tv*)

Lexington Catholic at Ryle, 7 p.m. (859SportsRadio.com)

Breathitt County at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Sayre at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Johnson Central at Henry Clay, 8:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300) (myKy 36.2/check your cable system guide) (KHSAA.tv*)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Scott County vs. Franklin County (at Great Crossing), 6 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Georgetown News-Graphic) (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Bourbon County at East Jessamine, 6:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com) (Glicod.com)

Spencer County at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Garrard County vs. Danville (at Lincoln County), 8:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105) (WHIR-AM 1230)

Western Hills at Great Crossing 8:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Georgetown News-Graphic) (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Cooper at George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Woodford County at Glasgow, 8 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3)

STATEWIDE

Russell County at Adair County, 7 p.m. (935WAIN.com)

Raceland at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV video) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Providence (Clarksville), IN at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Dayton at Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Brossart audio)

Russell at Boone County, 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

South Point, OH at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Waggener at Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Christian County at Caldwell County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

South Oldham at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Shelby County at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Christ School (Arden), NC at Corbin, 8:15 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3)

Covington Catholic vs. Elder (Cincinnati), OH, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

Central Hardin at DeSales, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Central at DuPont Manual, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Grayson County at Edmonson County, 7 p.m. (Edmonsonvoice.com)

North Bullitt at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Bath County at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Jeffersontown at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

McCreary Central at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

Paris at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook)

Bardstown vs. Franklin-Simpson, 8 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

Fulton County at Gleason, TN, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Holmes at Grant County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Eastern at Kentucky Country Day, 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Somerset at Lincoln County, 6 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports) (WPBK-FM, 102.9)

Floyd Central (Floyds Knobs), IN at Male, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Thomas Nelson at Marion County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Graves County at Mayfield, 7 p.m. (mywymc.com)

Seneca at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S6)

Washington County at Nelson County, 7:30 p.m.

Bell County at North Laurel, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

St. Xavier at Owensboro, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (OwensboroRadio.com)

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Pineville at Phelps, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Paintsville at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7) (WPKE-FM 98.1) (Mountain-TopLive.com*)

Estill County at Powell County, 7:30 p.m. (Powell County Sports Network)

Belfry at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1) (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Oldham County at Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m. (Simon Kenton Football Sideliners YouTube)

Madison Southern at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Trigg County at Todd County Central, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Carmel, IN at Trinity (Louisville), 7:30 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970) (KHSAA.tv*)

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Union County, 7 p.m. (WMSK-FM 101.3) (WMSK Facebook)

Southern at Valley, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Glicod.com)

Logan County at Warren East, 8:30 p.m. (Go.PrepSpin.com)

Clinton County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (WFLW-FM 91.7)

Hopkins County Central at Webster County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Butler at Western, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Saturday’s live audio/video links

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

Tates Creek vs. Boyle County (at Mercer County) 5:00 p.m. (Go.PrepSpin.com**).

Taylor County vs. Rockcastle County (at Campbellsville) 8 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Madison, IN at Mercer County, 8 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420) (Go.PrepSpin.com**).

Bowling Green vs. Highlands (at Western Kentucky University) 5 p.m. (WDNS-FM 93.3)

North Hardin vs. South Warren (at Western Kentucky University) 8:00 p.m. (WKCT-AM 930)

East Carter at Montgomery County 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Beechwood, at Fairdale, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Beechwood Sports Radio)

Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

(995thefanpaducah.com) (McCracken County High School Media Team video)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Each Friday afternoon, the winners of our Kentucky.com Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week polls will be announced and mentioned here. Be sure to vote for your favorite player when the polls come out each Tuesday.

Twitter stream