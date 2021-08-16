High School Sports
Where to watch Kentucky football’s in-state recruiting targets in 2021
As a University of Kentucky football fan, you’re probably aware of where a few of the Wildcats’ in-state recruiting targets are playing their high school ball.
Did you know that this year, there are at least 29 seniors, juniors and sophomores who are holding scholarship offers from UK? Three have already committed, but others are holding off a bit. Then there are a few who have spurned the Cats for other schools.
Here’s a list of who they are, where they play, and some of the best games they will be a part of this season. You might have guessed it: The teams they play for are pretty good, and trust us, you’ll wonder why you don’t take in the Friday night lights more often.
Offers and star ratings are according to 247Sports.com. The online version of this story links to each player’s hudl.com highlights from their name.
Frederick Douglass
UK offers: Dane Key (Four-star, 6-2, 170 lbs. Sr. WR); Ty Bryant, (6-0, 175 lbs. Jr. ATH); Isaiah Kenney (5-10, 160 lbs. Jr. ATH); TJ Horton (5-10, 180 lbs. Jr. CB); Thomas Howard (6-3, 205 lbs. Jr. ATH, Louisville baseball commit).
Best games: At home vs. Scott County on Sept. 24; at home vs. Boyle County on Oct. 29.
Boyle County
UK commit: Jackson Smith (Two-star, 5-11, 170 lbs. Sr. PK).
UK offer: Tommy Ziesmer (6-2, 220 lbs., Jr. Edge).
Best games: At home vs. Lexington Christian on Aug. 28; at home vs. Bowling Green on Sept. 17; at North Hardin on Sept. 24.
Male
UK offers: Selah Brown (Four-star, 6-2, 251 lbs. Sr. DL); Jeremiah Collins (6-2, 150 lbs. Jr. CB); William Spencer (6-5, 315 lbs. Jr. OL).
Best games: At St. Xavier on Sept. 3; at home vs. Trinity on Sept. 17; at Manual on Oct. 29.
Corbin
UK commit: Treyveon Longmire (Three-star, 6-2, 170 lbs. Sr. ATH).
UK offer: Dakota Patterson (6-2, 194 lbs. Jr. ATH).
Best games: At Whitley County on Aug. 27; at home vs. Franklin County on Sept. 3.
Great Crossing
UK offers: Kalib Perry (Three-star, 6-3, 215 lbs. Sr. LB, Tennessee commit); Oryend Fisher (6-6, 195 lbs. Jr. Edge)
Best games: At Scott County on Oct. 1; at Frederick Douglass on Oct. 15.
Owensboro
UK offers: Gavin Wimsatt (Four-star, 6-3, 200 lbs. Sr. QB, Rutgers commit); Jak Lindsey (6-5, 310 lbs. So. OT)
Best games: At home vs. St. Xavier on Aug. 20; at Apollo on Aug. 27; at Daviess County on Sept. 3.
South Warren
UK offers: Caden Veltkamp (Three-star, 6-5, 215 lbs. Sr. QB, Western Kentucky commit); Cristian Conyer (6-2, 170 lbs. Jr. ATH).
Best games: At WKU vs. North Hardin on Aug. 21; at home vs. Bowling Green on Oct. 1.
Franklin County
UK offer: Kaden Moorman (5-10, 205 lbs. Jr. ATH).
Best games: At Scott County on Aug. 20; at Corbin on Sept. 3; at Central on Oct. 22.
Henderson County
UK offer: Saadiq Clements (6-5, 260 lbs. Jr. DL).
Best games: At home vs. Boyle County on Sept. 10; at home vs. McCracken County on Oct. 22.
Johnson Central
UK commit: Grant Bingham (Four-star, 6-6, 320 lbs. Sr. OT).
Best games: At Lexington Catholic on Aug. 27; at Belfry on Oct. 29.
Knox Central
UK offer: Gavin Chadwell (6-4, 230 lbs. So. TE)
Best games: At Bell County on Aug. 27; at home vs. Paintsville on Sept. 17; at home vs. Breathitt County on Oct. 29.
Madison Central
UK offer: Malachi Wood (6-8, 300 lbs. Jr. OT)
Best games: At home vs. Lexington Christian on Aug. 20; at Clark County on Oct. 15; at home vs. Bryan Station on Oct. 22.
Manual
UK offer: Jawaun Northington (Three-star, 5-11, 185 lbs. Sr. ATH).
Best games: At home vs. Central on Aug. 20; at home vs. North Hardin on Sept. 3; at home vs. Male on Oct. 29.
North Hardin
UK offer: Trevon Alexander (6-6, 300 lbs. Jr. OT)
Best games: At WKU vs. South Warren on Aug. 21; at home vs. John Hardin on Sept. 17; at home vs. Boyle County on Sept. 24.
Pleasure Ridge Park
UK offer: Elijah Reed (6-3, 180 lbs. Sr. CB).
Best games: At home vs. Bowling Green on Sept. 3; at home vs. Manual on Oct. 15.
St. Xavier
UK offer: Micah Carter (6-5, 260 lbs. Jr. DL).
Best games: At home vs. Male on Aug. 27; at Cardinal Stadium vs. Trinity on Sept. 24; at Bowling Green on Oct. 29.
Taylor County
UK offer: Hayes Johnson (6-5, 295 lbs. So. OT)
Best games: At Campbellsville vs. Rockcastle County on Aug. 21; at Glasgow on Oct. 15.
West Jessamine
UK offer: Jacob Jones (6-1, 180 lbs. Jr. QB).
Best games: At East Jessamine vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar on Aug. 20; at home vs. Southwestern on Aug. 27; at Woodford County on Oct. 1; at home vs. Mercer County on Oct. 29.
