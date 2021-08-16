Where to watch Kentucky football’s in-state recruiting targets in 2021

Franklin County’s Kaden Moorman (4) runs between Boyle County defenders during the Class 4A state finals at Kroger Field in Lexington last season. Boyle County beat Franklin County 31-28 in overtime. aslitz@herald-leader.com

As a University of Kentucky football fan, you’re probably aware of where a few of the Wildcats’ in-state recruiting targets are playing their high school ball.

Did you know that this year, there are at least 29 seniors, juniors and sophomores who are holding scholarship offers from UK? Three have already committed, but others are holding off a bit. Then there are a few who have spurned the Cats for other schools.

Here’s a list of who they are, where they play, and some of the best games they will be a part of this season. You might have guessed it: The teams they play for are pretty good, and trust us, you’ll wonder why you don’t take in the Friday night lights more often.

Offers and star ratings are according to 247Sports.com. The online version of this story links to each player’s hudl.com highlights from their name.

UK offers: Dane Key (Four-star, 6-2, 170 lbs. Sr. WR); Ty Bryant, (6-0, 175 lbs. Jr. ATH); Isaiah Kenney (5-10, 160 lbs. Jr. ATH); TJ Horton (5-10, 180 lbs. Jr. CB); Thomas Howard (6-3, 205 lbs. Jr. ATH, Louisville baseball commit).

Best games: At home vs. Scott County on Sept. 24; at home vs. Boyle County on Oct. 29.

UK commit: Jackson Smith (Two-star, 5-11, 170 lbs. Sr. PK).

UK offer: Tommy Ziesmer (6-2, 220 lbs., Jr. Edge).

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Best games: At home vs. Lexington Christian on Aug. 28; at home vs. Bowling Green on Sept. 17; at North Hardin on Sept. 24.

UK offers: Selah Brown (Four-star, 6-2, 251 lbs. Sr. DL); Jeremiah Collins (6-2, 150 lbs. Jr. CB); William Spencer (6-5, 315 lbs. Jr. OL).

Best games: At St. Xavier on Sept. 3; at home vs. Trinity on Sept. 17; at Manual on Oct. 29.

UK commit: Treyveon Longmire (Three-star, 6-2, 170 lbs. Sr. ATH).

UK offer: Dakota Patterson (6-2, 194 lbs. Jr. ATH).

Best games: At Whitley County on Aug. 27; at home vs. Franklin County on Sept. 3.

UK offers: Kalib Perry (Three-star, 6-3, 215 lbs. Sr. LB, Tennessee commit); Oryend Fisher (6-6, 195 lbs. Jr. Edge)

Best games: At Scott County on Oct. 1; at Frederick Douglass on Oct. 15.

UK offers: Gavin Wimsatt (Four-star, 6-3, 200 lbs. Sr. QB, Rutgers commit); Jak Lindsey (6-5, 310 lbs. So. OT)

Best games: At home vs. St. Xavier on Aug. 20; at Apollo on Aug. 27; at Daviess County on Sept. 3.

UK offers: Caden Veltkamp (Three-star, 6-5, 215 lbs. Sr. QB, Western Kentucky commit); Cristian Conyer (6-2, 170 lbs. Jr. ATH).

Best games: At WKU vs. North Hardin on Aug. 21; at home vs. Bowling Green on Oct. 1.

UK offer: Kaden Moorman (5-10, 205 lbs. Jr. ATH).

Best games: At Scott County on Aug. 20; at Corbin on Sept. 3; at Central on Oct. 22.

UK offer: Saadiq Clements (6-5, 260 lbs. Jr. DL).

Best games: At home vs. Boyle County on Sept. 10; at home vs. McCracken County on Oct. 22.

UK commit: Grant Bingham (Four-star, 6-6, 320 lbs. Sr. OT).

Best games: At Lexington Catholic on Aug. 27; at Belfry on Oct. 29.

UK offer: Gavin Chadwell (6-4, 230 lbs. So. TE)

Best games: At Bell County on Aug. 27; at home vs. Paintsville on Sept. 17; at home vs. Breathitt County on Oct. 29.

UK offer: Malachi Wood (6-8, 300 lbs. Jr. OT)

Best games: At home vs. Lexington Christian on Aug. 20; at Clark County on Oct. 15; at home vs. Bryan Station on Oct. 22.

UK offer: Jawaun Northington (Three-star, 5-11, 185 lbs. Sr. ATH).

Best games: At home vs. Central on Aug. 20; at home vs. North Hardin on Sept. 3; at home vs. Male on Oct. 29.

UK offer: Trevon Alexander (6-6, 300 lbs. Jr. OT)

Best games: At WKU vs. South Warren on Aug. 21; at home vs. John Hardin on Sept. 17; at home vs. Boyle County on Sept. 24.

UK offer: Elijah Reed (6-3, 180 lbs. Sr. CB).

Best games: At home vs. Bowling Green on Sept. 3; at home vs. Manual on Oct. 15.

UK offer: Micah Carter (6-5, 260 lbs. Jr. DL).

Best games: At home vs. Male on Aug. 27; at Cardinal Stadium vs. Trinity on Sept. 24; at Bowling Green on Oct. 29.

UK offer: Hayes Johnson (6-5, 295 lbs. So. OT)

Best games: At Campbellsville vs. Rockcastle County on Aug. 21; at Glasgow on Oct. 15.

UK offer: Jacob Jones (6-1, 180 lbs. Jr. QB).

Best games: At East Jessamine vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar on Aug. 20; at home vs. Southwestern on Aug. 27; at Woodford County on Oct. 1; at home vs. Mercer County on Oct. 29.