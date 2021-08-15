Herald-Leader Hundred: 2021’s top Kentucky high school football players

Frederick Douglass wide receiver Dane Key posed for a portrait as teammates looked on at the team’s media day on July 23. aslitz@herald-leader.com

High school football coaches across Kentucky were asked to rank who they believe are the 10 best prep players in the state. This year, the result came down to the last few submissions.

After 89 coaches weighed in, Frederick Douglass wide receiver Dane Key came out on top of the 2021 Herald-Leader Hundred, edging out Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt by a 10-point margin despite having one fewer No. 1 vote than Wimsatt (11-10). Key made up ground elsewhere.

While one might suspect a Lexington bias in Key’s hometown paper, only two of Lexington’s nine schools put the Broncos wideout on their ballot. And one of those voted Key second to Wimsatt.

Key, an undecided four-star recruit, ranks as the No. 2 recruit in the state behind Wimsatt, according to 247Sports.com, and is heralded as the No. 36 wide receiver in the nation from the class of 2022. He has at least 21 college offers, with his father Donte Key’s alma mater, Kentucky, among them.

Wimsatt has committed to Rutgers and led Owensboro to the Class 5A state finals last season as a junior with the Red Devils defeating Douglass along the way.

Also among the top 10 are two fifth-year seniors, Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott and Belfry’s Isaac Dixon, who took advantage of Senate Bill 128 to repeat their COVID-19 marred school year. Hergott led the Tigers to state titles in 2018 and 2020 and was named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association and co-Mr. Football by the Associated Press last year. Dixon was among the top rushers and scorers in the state for the Pirates.

Hergott shared the AP Mr. Football with Frederick Douglass’ Jager Burton last year. Burton, now at Kentucky, was No. 1 in the 2020 H-L Hundred.

Kentucky commits Grant Bingham of Johnson Central and Treyveon Longmire of Corbin also make the list, as do UK recruiting targets Selah Brown of Male and Jawaun Northington of Manual. Virginia commit Xavier Brown of Lexington Christian and Wisconsin commit Vinny Anthony of Male complete the coaches’ top 10.

The following Herald-Leader Hundred is @HLpreps’ preseason list of the top 100 players in the state, as put forth by high school head coaches and also selected by digital sports writer Jared Peck.

The top 10 players are presented in order of votes received from the coaches, who were asked to rank the top 10 players in the state regardless of school classification. Rankings were assigned point values of 10 points for a top pick down to one point for the 10th player on the list. All of the state’s 225 head coaches were invited to participate, with 89 responding to the player-rankings question out of the 176 preseason surveys returned.

The next 40 players, in alphabetical order, are among those most often named as part of that polling combined with @HLprep’s picks based on their career, statistics, recruiting rankings and coaches’ comments.

Additionally, 50 more notable players from Kentucky’s various geographic regions are recognized as players to watch.

Frederick Douglass wide receiver Dane Key posed for a portrait during a team photo shoot at the high school on July 23. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

THE TOP 10

1. Dane Key

School/class: Frederick Douglass/Sr.

Height/weight/position: 6-2/179/WR

Total points received in survey: 298

Owensboro’s Gavin Wimsatt ran the ball against Bowling Green during the Class 5A finals at Kroger Field on Dec. 19, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

2. Gavin Wimsatt

School/class: Owensboro/Sr.

Height/weight/position: 6-3/197/QB

Total points received in survey: 288

Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham has become a coveted, Power Five-caliber recruit. Lisa Lemaster Photo submitted by Robyn Bingham

3. Grant Bingham

School/class: Johnson Central/Sr.

Height/weight/position: 6-6/302/OT

Total points received in survey: 226

I definitely enjoyed my time here in Champaign!! Sadly my time has come to an end for the weekend but I soaked up every bit of this visit. Thank you ILLINI football family for welcoming my family and I! #famILLy pic.twitter.com/7eLpu9a2UC — Selah Brown | (@grindtimesayy) June 20, 2021

4. Selah Brown

School/class: Male/Sr.

Height/weight/position: 6-2/251/DL

Total points received in survey: 205

Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott (2) ran past Lexington Christian’s Elijah Hammond (13) during the Class 2A finals at Kroger Field on Dec. 18, 2020. Beechwood won 24-23 in overtime. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

5. Cameron Hergott

School/class: Beechwood/Sr.*

Height/weight/position: 6-3/200/QB

Total points received in survey: 185

Corbin running back Treyveon Longmire celebrated after his team defeated Lafayette 21-7 on Oct. 4, 2019. Arden Barnes

6. Treyveon Longmire

School/class: Corbin/Sr.

Height/weight/position: 6-2/170/ATH

Total points received in survey: 156

Belfry’s Isaac Dixon gained some extra yards over Bell County’s Brant Hoskins during the Class 3A championship game at Kroger Field on Dec. 6, 2019. Belfry won 30-20. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

7. Isaac Dixon

School/class: Belfry/Sr.*

Height/weight/position: 5-11/195/RB/CB

Total points received in survey: 142

Lexington Christian’s Xavier Brown (20) weaved between Somerset defenders during the Class 2A district finals on Nov. 27, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

8. Xavier Brown

School/class: Lexington Christian/Sr.

Height/weight/position: 5-11/180/RB

Total points received in survey: 136

Still buzzing over my commitment to the Badgers I CAN’T WAIT️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/y47EnPj3rt — Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) July 2, 2021

9. Vinny Anthony

School/class: Male/Sr.

Height/weight/position: 6-1/170/WR

Total points received in survey: 108

10. Jawaun Northington

School/class: Manual/Sr.

Height/weight/position: 5-11/185/ATH

Total points received in survey: 89

THE NEXT 40

Matt Anderson, Pike County Central, 5-10/230, Jr. RB

Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg, 5-10/195, Jr. QB

Hunter Bradley, McCracken County, 6-0/208, Sr.* RB

Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass, 6-1/185, Jr. FS/RB

Luke Burton, South Warren, 6-1/215, Sr. LB

Zane Christian, Ashland Blazer, 6-3/245, Sr. OL/DL

Brady Clark, Bardstown, 6-4/205, Sr. QB

Brayden Dunn, Mercer County, 5-9/175, Sr. RB/LB

Jagger Gillis, Boyle County, 6-2/205, Sr.* QB

Michael Hawkins, Somerset, 6-5, 235, Sr. TE/DE

Joe Humphreys, Daviess County, 6-4/195, Sr. QB

Caden Johnson, Frederick Douglass, 6-2/230, Sr. LB

Davis Joyner, Frederick Douglass, 6-3/200, Sr. LB

Jeremiah Lightfoot, Bowling Green, 6-4/286, Sr. DT/FB

Zac Lockhart, Pikeville, 6-1/180, Sr. WR

Elijah Manning, Male, 6-1/230, Sr. LB

Cam Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 6-3/185, Sr.* DB

Clint McKee, Graves County, 6-0/200, Sr. RB/FS

Isaac McNamee, Pikeville, 6-4/210, Sr. QB

Easton Messer, Christian Academy-Louisville, 5-10/175 Sr. WR/DB

LaDarion Montgomery, Bethlehem, 5-10/185, Sr. ATH

Mason Moore, Lexington Christian, 6-1/190, Sr. WR/LB

Kaden Moorman, Franklin County, 5-11/205, Jr. ATH

Braxten Newborn, Ludlow, 6-0/190, Sr. RB/LB

Drew Nieves, Lexington Christian, 5-11/175, Jr. QB

Cameron Patterson, Scott, 6-5/210, Sr. WR

Dakota Patterson, Corbin, 6-4/205, Jr. WR

Cole Pennington, Sayre, 6-3/200, Sr. QB

Kalib Perry, Great Crossing, 6-4/215, Sr. ATH

Harris Phelps, Paintsville, 5-11/170, Jr. RB/CB

Luke Slusher, Beechwood, 6-5/285, Sr. OT/DT

Jadairion Smith, Ballard, 6-3/220, Sr. DL/LB

Walter Smith, Madison Southern, 5-9/165, Sr. WR/FS

Armon Tucker, Trinity, 5-10/175, Sr. RB

Caden Veltkamp, South Warren, 6-5/215, Sr. QB

Cole Wallace, Rowan County, 5-10/186, Sr.* RB/SS

Evan Wibberley, Dixie Heights, 6-5/274, Sr. T/G

Malachi Williams, Central, 6-2/220, Sr. RB/LB

Dylan Yates, Crittenden County, 6-1/230, Sr. DE/DT

Tommy Ziesmer, Boyle County, 6-3/238, Jr. TE/DE

AND 50 MORE FROM …

LEXINGTON: Joey Bond, Sr. RB, Bryan Station; Samuel Cornett, Sr. QB, Frederick Douglass; TJ Horton, Jr. CB, Frederick Douglass; Tyler Morris, Sr. OLB/SS, Lexington Christian; Anthony Johns, Sr. OL/DL, Lexington Christian; Isaiah Kenney, Jr. SS, Frederick Douglass.

CENTRAL KENTUCKY: Zack Claudio, Sr. WR/CB, Franklin County; Oryend Fisher, Sr. DE, Great Crossing; Jeremy Hamilton, Sr. RB, Scott County; Jacob Jones, Jr. QB, West Jessamine; Peyton Ledford, Jr. TE/LB, Franklin County; Campton Martin, Sr.* RB/CB, Scott County; Preston Stacy, Jr. FB/LB, Woodford County; Jackson Smith, Sr. K/P, Boyle County; Malachi Wood, Jr. OT, Madison Central.

LOUISVILLE AREA: Nate Caldwell, Sr. RB/SS, Kentucky Country Day; Micah Carter, Jr. DE, St. Xavier; Jeremiah Collins, Jr. WR/CB, Male; Kenyon Goodin, Jr. ATH, Collins; Jeremiah Monroe, Jr. WR/CB, Male; Mekhi Smith, Sr. ATH, St. Xavier; William Spencer, Jr. DL/OL, Male.

EASTERN KENTUCKY: Lincoln Billiter, Sr. TE/LB, Shelby Valley; Gavin Chadwell, So. TE/DE, Knox Central; Landon Hammock, Sr. T/DT, Pikeville; Ty Niece, Sr. QB/FS, Estill County; Jaylen Turner, Sr. QB/FS, Breathitt County.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY: Chase Crone, Jr. QB, Simon Kenton; Brandon Dearing, Sr. RB/LB, Mason County; Charlie Noon, Jr. QB, Highlands; Pierce Rohlman, Sr. RB/FS, Dixie Heights; Gabe Savage, Sr. LB/DT, Ryle.

SOUTH-CENTRAL KENTUCKY: Trevon Alexander, Jr. T/G, North Hardin; Austin Anderson, Jr. G/T, Bowling Green; Wyatt Blythe, Jr. WR/CB, Metcalfe County; Cristian Conyer, Jr. WR/CB, South Warren; Gavin Gossage, Sr. QB, Russell County; Lofton Howard, Jr. LB, Greenwood; Hayes Johnson, So. T/G, Taylor County; Drew Polston, Sr. QB, Pulaski County; Hunter Scott, Sr. RB, Glasgow; Keyandre Strand, Sr. RB/LB, John Hardin; Barek Williams, Jr. RB/S, Pulaski County; Manie Wimberly, Sr. QB, Central Hardin.

WESTERN KENTUCKY: Kendric Adams, Sr. RB/LB, Trigg County; Saadiq Clements, Jr. DE, Henderson County; Kylan Galbreath, Sr.* RB/LB, Mayfield; Jak Lindsey, So. T/C, Owensboro; Daisjaun Mercer, Jr. DB, Hopkinsville; Braden Mundy, Sr. WR/RB, Owensboro Catholic.

(* Fifth-year senior.)

Miss someone? Putting together a list of top players is an inexact science. Have someone in mind? Message digital sports writer Jared Peck on Twitter @HLpreps.