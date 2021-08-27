Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The Frederick Douglass high school football team runs onto the field before the game against Bryan Station on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Bryan Station High School in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Jordan Prather.

Week 2 of Kentucky’s high school football season kicks off Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Friday, digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Alex Slitz ( @AlexSlitzPhoto ) heads to Lexington Catholic where the Knights take on Pulaski County.





) and photographer Alex Slitz ( ) heads to Lexington Catholic where the Knights take on Pulaski County. On Saturday, sports writer Cameron Drummond ( @cdrummond97 ) and photographer Silas Walker (@sigh_las) go to the Rebel Bowl for Bryan Station vs. Mercer County

) and photographer Silas Walker (@sigh_las) go to the Rebel Bowl for Bryan Station vs. Mercer County Also Saturday, Peck and Walker will cover the showdown between Lexington Christian and Rebel Bowl host Boyle County.

Roundup

Peck and Drummond will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

LEXINGTON

Fern Creek vs. Henry Clay, 6 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Tates Creek at Frederick Douglass, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Madison Central at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*) (WWRW-FM 96.1) (WTVQ 36.2, check cable listings)

Scott County at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Pulaski County at Lexington Catholic, 8:45 p.m. (PrepSpin.com) (Lake Cumberland Sports)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Lynn Camp at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9) (KHSAA.tv video*)

Western Hills at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook video)

North Oldham at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*) (Georgetown News-Graphic)

Shelby County at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7) (Pegasus Sports Network)

Southwestern at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports) (Glicod.com)

Woodford County at Campbell County, 7:30 p.m. (Woodford feed, DD Sports Mixlr)

STATEWIDE

Monroe County at Allen County-Scottsville, 7 p.m. (WVLE-FM 99.3)

Owensboro at Apollo 7:30 p.m. (OwensboroRadio.com)

Kentucky Country Day at Atherton, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Adair County at Barren County, 8 p.m. (935WAIN.com)

Covington Catholic at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*) (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Morgan County at Betsy Layne, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S6)

Ashland Blazer at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV) (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

St. Xavier at Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Logan County at Christian County, 5:30 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Webster County at Crittenden County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, 7 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Pleasure Ridge Park at Doss, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Rowan County at East Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Bethlehem at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Rockcastle County at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (wrvk1460.com)

DuPont Manual at Floyd Central (Floyds Knobs), IN, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Greenwood at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

Paducah Tilghman at Graves County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Nelson County at Green County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Union County at Hopkins County Central, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Mayfield at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (mywymc.com) (WHOP-AM 1230)

Bracken County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Ludlow at Lockland, OH, 7 p.m. (LHS Panthers live stream)

Ballard at Male, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Bowling Green at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (McCracken County High School Media Team video)

Bishop Brossart at Newport, 7 p.m. (Brossart audio)

Beechwood at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio) (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Floyd Central at Perry County Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Magoffin County at Prestonsburg, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S5)

Glasgow at Russellville, 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3)

Shawnee at Seneca, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Highlands at Simon Kenton, 7 p.m. (859sportsradio.com)

Russell County at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Estill County at South Laurel, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Silver Creek (Sellersburg), Ind. at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network) (Glicod.com)

Hendersonville, Tenn. at South Warren, 7 p.m. (facebook.com/Talk104WKCT) (talk104fm.com)

Jeffersontown at Western, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Corbin at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3)

SATURDAY’S LIVE AUDIO/VIDEO LINKS

*Subscription required. **Pay per view

Bryan Station, vs. Mercer County (at Boyle County), 5 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Casey County, vs. Garrard County (at Danville), 6 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105)

Owen County at Eminence, 7 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9) (KHSAA.tv video*)

Lexington Christian at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports)

Raceland at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV) (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Lincoln County at Danville, 8 p.m. (WPBK-FM, 102.9) (WHIR-AM 1230)

TBA at Pikeville, 8:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1) (Mountain-TopLive.com*)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week Quentin Lewis of Bath County and Defensive Player of the Week Drew Lindon of Morgan County. Each Friday afternoon, winners of our fan polls will be mentioned here and announced on Twitter (@HLpreps). Be sure to vote for your favorite player when the polls come out each Tuesday.

Twitter stream