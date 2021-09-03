Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Lexington Catholic takes the field during the Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl against Pulaski County at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Lexington Catholic Beat Pulaski County 38-36. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Week 3 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Friday, digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) will cover the Frankfort vs. Sayre game at Bourbon County High School. Bourbon host Harrison County later tonight.

Roundup

Peck and Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

LEXINGTON

Frankfort vs. Sayre (at Bourbon County), 6 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Lexington Catholic at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

Great Crossing at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WWRW-FM 96.1) (WTVQ 36.2, check cable listings)

Frederick Douglass at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Tates Creek at Mason County, 7:30 p.m. (soft96.com)

Paul Laurence Dunbar at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (Woodford feed, DD Sports Mixlr)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Mercer County at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420) (mypassportradio.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Harrison County at Bourbon County, 8 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Pulaski County at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (team1prep.com/ky**)

Franklin County at Corbin, 8 p.m. (t1073.com/sports.html**)

Western Hills at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

STATEWIDE

Campbellsville at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.

George Washington (Charleston), WV at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

South Oldham at Ballard, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Somerset at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio)

Thomas Nelson at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Holmes at Boone County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Owensboro at Daviess County, 7 p.m. (OwensboroRadio.com)

Conner at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m. (859SportsRadio.com)

North Hardin at DuPont Manual, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (ManualFootball.com)

Fairdale at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Fort Knox at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Calloway County at Fulton County, 7 p.m. (WBZB-FM 104.5)

Monroe County at Glasgow, 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3)

McCracken County at Graves County, 7 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (WestKentuckyStar.com)

McLean County at Grayson County, 7 p.m. (K105Mix YouTube)

Lawrence County at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, NC) (KHSAA.tv*)

Campbell County at Highlands, 7 p.m. (859SportsRadio.com) (HHSFilmAndBroadcast)

Caldwell County at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Collins at Jeffersontown, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Elizabethtown at John Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Magoffin County at Knott County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S5)

Pikeville at Letcher County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

Boyd County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Crittenden County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Jackson County at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S6) (KHSAA.tv*)

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Trigg County at Murray, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (froggy103.com)

Roger Bacon (Cincinnati), OH at Newport Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bullitt East at North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Holy Cross (Louisville) at North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com) (Pegasus Sports Network)

Union County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m. (WMSK-FM 101.3) (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Mayfield at Paducah Tilghman, 7 p.m. (mywymc.com) (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Bowling Green at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Raceland at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1) (KHSAA.tv*)

Male at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Trimble County at Switzerland County (Vevay), IN, 7 p.m.

Spencer County at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

St. Rita (Chicago), IL at Trinity (Louisville), 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Adair County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (935WAIN.com) (WFLW-FM 91.7)

Russell at Wheelersburg, OH, 7 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Franklin-Simpson at White House-Heritage (White House), TN, 7 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

Saturday’s live audio/video links

*Subscription required. **Pay per view

Caverna at Bracken County, 1:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Oldham County at Fern Creek, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Simon Kenton at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week Darien Wilson of Manual and Defensive Player of the Week Jay Fortner of Meade County. Each Friday afternoon, winners of our fan polls will be mentioned here and announced on Twitter (@HLpreps). Be sure to vote for your favorite player when the polls come out each Tuesday.

Twitter stream